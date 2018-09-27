English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak | Supreme Court Verdict on Aadhaar, 'Creamy Layer' in SC/ST Quota and Other Stories You May Have Missed
Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Loading...
In case you missed it
Aadhaar upheld: The Supreme Court on Wednesday declared the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid but pared its scope significantly by striking down several of its provisions, including mandatory linkage with bank accounts, mobile phones and school admissions. The SC held that no corporate entity, including both private and public sector banks as well as mobile telecom companies, can seek Aadhaar details of an individual. It would also not be mandatory for school admissions, as also for CBSE and NEET examinations, for medical entrance and UGC. Aadhaar, however, would remain mandatory for filing of IT returns and allotment of Permanent Account Number (PAN). Read the full coverage on News18.com.
Dissenting verdict: The Aadhaar Act could not have been passed as Money Bill as it amounts to a fraud on the Constitution and is liable to be struck down, Supreme Court Justice DY Chandrachud said in a dissenting verdict. Justice Chandrachud, who was part of the five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra
, wrote a separate judgment saying he had expressed some views different from that of the verdict pronounced by Justice AK Sikri.
'Creamy layer' in quota : The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that the concept of creamy layer shall be applicable in reservations for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. A constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra held that a constitutional court is empowered to strike down any reservation meant for a creamy layer among the most backward classes.
Babri appeals: The Supreme Court will decide on Thursday whether to refer the question if a “mosque as a place of prayer is an essential part of Islam” in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid appeals to a Constitution Bench.
Gross mistreatment: A 35-year-old woman Wednesday accused Punjab police of forcing her to sit atop a jeep and parading her through her town Amritsar district allegedly after they failed to arrest her father-in-law. CCTV footage purportedly showed the woman lying on top of the vehicle and then falling off when it took a sharp turn.
Need of the hour: Terming the Supreme Court verdict on Aadhaar a breath of fresh air for Indian citizens, experts on Wednesday said a completely new regime has to be put in place to protect the Aadhaar data that is lying with private companies. According to experts, an SC directive to Centre to bring a robust data protection law is the need of the hour.
Agree or disagree?
Scheduled Castes (SCs) in India are identified and listed on the basis of castes which have been over the centuries and are still subjected to 'untouchability' by the traditional social system of India, viz. Caste System. There exist a number of humiliating and discriminatory practices against the people of these castes that have wide economic, educational, social, housing-and-residence-related and health-and-nutrition-related deprivations and ramifications. PS Krishnan explains how social equality can only be achieved by undertaking comprehensive measures holistically for the SCs, STs and SEdBCs, viz., social justice measures.
On reel
In a 4:1 verdict, the Supreme Court has declared the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid, but with conditions. However, while you might have heard about the salient pointers like bank account and mobile linkages being made not necessary, here are some lesser discussed facts you probably missed out on.
(Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead. Subscribe to News18 Daybreak here.)
Aadhaar upheld: The Supreme Court on Wednesday declared the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid but pared its scope significantly by striking down several of its provisions, including mandatory linkage with bank accounts, mobile phones and school admissions. The SC held that no corporate entity, including both private and public sector banks as well as mobile telecom companies, can seek Aadhaar details of an individual. It would also not be mandatory for school admissions, as also for CBSE and NEET examinations, for medical entrance and UGC. Aadhaar, however, would remain mandatory for filing of IT returns and allotment of Permanent Account Number (PAN). Read the full coverage on News18.com.
Dissenting verdict: The Aadhaar Act could not have been passed as Money Bill as it amounts to a fraud on the Constitution and is liable to be struck down, Supreme Court Justice DY Chandrachud said in a dissenting verdict. Justice Chandrachud, who was part of the five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra
, wrote a separate judgment saying he had expressed some views different from that of the verdict pronounced by Justice AK Sikri.
'Creamy layer' in quota : The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that the concept of creamy layer shall be applicable in reservations for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. A constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra held that a constitutional court is empowered to strike down any reservation meant for a creamy layer among the most backward classes.
Babri appeals: The Supreme Court will decide on Thursday whether to refer the question if a “mosque as a place of prayer is an essential part of Islam” in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid appeals to a Constitution Bench.
Gross mistreatment: A 35-year-old woman Wednesday accused Punjab police of forcing her to sit atop a jeep and parading her through her town Amritsar district allegedly after they failed to arrest her father-in-law. CCTV footage purportedly showed the woman lying on top of the vehicle and then falling off when it took a sharp turn.
Need of the hour: Terming the Supreme Court verdict on Aadhaar a breath of fresh air for Indian citizens, experts on Wednesday said a completely new regime has to be put in place to protect the Aadhaar data that is lying with private companies. According to experts, an SC directive to Centre to bring a robust data protection law is the need of the hour.
Agree or disagree?
Scheduled Castes (SCs) in India are identified and listed on the basis of castes which have been over the centuries and are still subjected to 'untouchability' by the traditional social system of India, viz. Caste System. There exist a number of humiliating and discriminatory practices against the people of these castes that have wide economic, educational, social, housing-and-residence-related and health-and-nutrition-related deprivations and ramifications. PS Krishnan explains how social equality can only be achieved by undertaking comprehensive measures holistically for the SCs, STs and SEdBCs, viz., social justice measures.
On reel
In a 4:1 verdict, the Supreme Court has declared the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid, but with conditions. However, while you might have heard about the salient pointers like bank account and mobile linkages being made not necessary, here are some lesser discussed facts you probably missed out on.
(Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead. Subscribe to News18 Daybreak here.)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Germany Beats Turkey for Right to Host Euro 2024
- India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2018 Final: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming Online
- Google Couldn’t Avoid the Legislators Anymore, And Didn’t Have All The Answers Either
- WhatsApp Co-Founder Brian Acton Says he Left Because of Disagreements With Mark Zuckerberg
- Adaptability the Key for FC Pune City Striker Iain Hume’s Indian Super League Longevity
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...