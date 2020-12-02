News18 Daybreak | Talks Fail to End Deadlock as Protesting Farmers Reject Govt Offer and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Talks Fail to End Deadlock as Protesting Farmers Reject Govt Offer to Form Committee, Next Meeting on Dec 3

The Centre failed to break a deadlock over controversial new farm laws at a meeting with leaders of protesting farmer unions on Tuesday, with the latter saying their demonstrations will continue as will their blockades of key highways that lead to Delhi. The farmers rejected the government’s offer to set up an expert committee to discuss the new laws, which deregulate crop pricing, even as agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar appealed for an end to agitation and invited the farmers for further discussions on Thursday.

Diplomatic Spat Between India and Canada as Trudeau Backs Protesting Farmers at Guru Nanak Jayanti Event

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau became the world's first world leader to comment on the ongoing farmers' protests. "Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. He backed Indian farmers in his statement adding that the situation in the country is ‘concerning’.

No One Will be Forced to Take Covid-19 Vaccine, No Need to Inoculate 1.3 Billion People: Govt Sources

Highly placed sources within the Union Health Ministry have told News18 that there will not be any attempt to vaccinate people against COVID-19 if they do not wish to do so. “This is a democracy. Even if you are in a priority group and have been identified as a vulnerable person, you will not be forced to take a vaccine,” a source said on the condition of anonymity.

Woman Arrested in Sweden for Locking Son up for 28 Years, Victim Found Undernourished With No Teeth

A mother in Sweden has been arrested on suspicion of locking her son inside their apartment for 28 years, leaving him undernourished and with almost no teeth, police and media reports said on Tuesday. "The mother is suspected of illegal deprivation of liberty and causing bodily harm," Stockholm police spokesman Ola Osterling said.

Millie Bobby Brown Fan Records Her on Camera Against Her Will, Actress Talks About 'Boundaries'

Being a famous celebrity can feel very lucrative from a distance but with constant attention and adoration, one has to pay a price- no privacy. Actress Millie Bobby Brown recently faced an intrusion of privacy and broke down while talking about it. The actress was out shopping with her mum when an uncomfortable encounter with a fan left her shaken. She opened up about the incident in a video and cried at the end.

'Trump Ki Beti': Old Clip of Pakistani Woman Claiming to be Donald Trump's 'Real Daughter' Viral Again

United States President Donald Trump is known to make tall and often unverified claims. The Republican incumbent recently lost the 2020 Presidential elections to Democratic challenger Joe Biden. And amid his refusal to concede defeat and unfounded accusations of 'voting fraud', an old video from Pakistan has been going viral for a rather weird reason. In the video, a hijab-clad woman can be seen claiming to be the "real" daughter of Trump.