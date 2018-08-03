English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 Daybreak | TMC Team Detained, King Kohli's Ton and Other Stories You May Have Missed
However, fearing violence, officials have said that no-one will face immediate deportation and an appeal process will be available to all those who name doesn't feature in the NRC list. (Cartoon by Mir Suhail)
Increasing discrepancies: Along with the 40 lakh people left out of the final draft of National Register of Citizens, 39 families in Assam’s Morigaon district have been detected as ‘illegal immigrants’, according to the Morigaon Deputy Commissioner, Hemen Das. Speaking to News18, State NRC Coordinator Prateek Hajela said that it is an ongoing process, and the draft NRC will be modified as and when investigations reveal any information about people.
TMC's trouble: The Trinamool Congress lawmakers – six MPs and two MLAs - who had gone to Assam on a two-day visit to campaign against the National Register of Citizens didn't expect to be stopped by authorities who informed them that prohibitory orders were in place in the town and their "inflammatory" speeches could affect the law and order situation . They were stopped from leaving Silchar Airport on Thursday afternoon were taken into custody by the police in the evening after they decided to spend the night inside the airport in protest against the alleged manhandling by cops.
First Trillionaire: Apple Inc became the first $1 trillion publicly listed US company on Thursday, crowning a decade-long rise fuelled by the ubiquitous iPhone that transformed it from a niche player in personal computers into a global powerhouse spanning entertainment and communications.
Possible alliances: TTV Dinakaran, leader of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, is ready to join hands with the Congress ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections but with the rider that the grand old party walks out of its alliance with the DMK.
Gory mystery: In an incident reminiscent of Delhi’s Burari horror, four members of a family were mysteriously found dead in the backyard of their house in Kerala’s Idukki district. The bodies were found stacked on top of each other in a pit.
Rising tensions: Earlier this week, a Muslim boy was reportedly caught with a teenage girl in a hotel in Uttarakhand’s Ghansali. The incident soon snowballed into a major controversy. Eighteen-year-old accused Azad Alvi, a barber by profession, was thrashed and later booked under the POCSO Act. The girl was also sent to the shelter home. The area has been communally tensed since. However, the Ghansali incident is not one of its kind. Communal incidents have been on the rise in Uttarakhand. News18 explores why.
Illegal pricing: Cracking the whip on cinema theatres and multiplexes for vercharging for food and beverages, authorities raided 20 establishments in Hyderabad on Thursday. According to officials of the legal metrology department, 18 of the 20 multiplexes raided were found to be violating rules and 54 cases have been registered against them.
Kohli's milestone: There were 59 days between the end of England’s last Test match and the start of this one, but on the evidence of a captivating day two at Edgbaston, it was well worth the wait. The series may only be two days old, but already we have a fascinating contest on our hands – neither side quite able to take a decisive grip on the match, the advantage shifting from one to the other, often quickly, sometimes gradually. And looming over everything so far has been one man, Virat Kohli.
On reel
Before the Supreme Court gives its verdict on Article 377, we ventured onto the streets of Delhi to find out whether the capital is indeed okay with homosexuality. We were met with some funny, some offensive and some frankly disturbing answers. Watch the News18 video to find out what Delhi really thinks about homosexuality.
