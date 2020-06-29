News18 Daybreak | TN Govt to Hand over 'Custodial Deaths' Probe to CBI and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

Amid outrage, TN govt to hand over 'custodial deaths' probe to CBI, third cop suspended

Amid nationwide outrage over the deaths of a father-son duo, alleged victims of police torture in Thoothukudi district, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Sunday his government has decided to transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The government's decision will be informed to the Madras High Court, which is seized of the matter, and secure its approval before transferring the case to the central agency, Palaniswami said.

After Maharashtra, Telangana mulls extending COVID-19 curbs; KCR to fix plan in 3 days as medics raise concern

Stating that several health officials and medical experts have sought re-imposition of lockdown for 15 days, the Telangana government on Sunday said that decision on stricter curbs would be taken soon considering the sharp rise in coronavirus cases in Hyderabad. Earlier, in an address to the people of the state, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said, “Lockdown won't be lifted after 30 June. Things won't be the same. We have been very careful in opening up things and are doing it slowly because the threat isn't over yet.”

In Other News

India tally: India reported nearly 20,000 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the country's tally to over 5,28 lakh cases. The death toll rose to 16,095 with 410 new fatalities. In Delhi, cases rose to over 83,000 cases. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 3,940 cases. Maharashtra saw a spike of 5,493 COVID-19 cases.

Tighter curbs: Tightening their containment strategy, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh announced a door-to-door survey joining other states and union territories, including Delhi, Goa and Odisha, while a 14-day lockdown began from Sunday evening in Guwahati in Assam.

Delhi COVID-19 infection: Union Home Minister Amit Shah denied that COVID-19 had reached the community transmission stage in Delhi, saying deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s claim of 5.5 lakh cases in the Capital by July-end had led to fear.

Exposing ‘Op Kamal’: Former Karnataka MLA H Vishwanath, who quit as JDS president to defect to BJP to make Yediyurappa chief minister last year, dropped a bombshell claiming he will write a book on "operation Kamala" with all details about the deals that happened behind the scenes.

Takeover: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has been given the additional charge of Madhya Pradesh during the absence on leave of incumbent Lal Ji Tandon, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement. Tandon, 85, has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Lucknow since June 11.

On Our Specials

Stepping up: In Bihar, impatience for a new political narrative beyond caste calculations and hunger for more than just ‘bijli, paani aur sadak’ has given birth to an intriguing firebrand that is taking on the leadership and the opposition via mediums such as TikTok and YouTube. Rounak Kumar Gunjan and Marya Shakil write that among varied life experiences, this young brigade has two things in common: forced migration due to lack of employment in the state and having been constantly pulled down for their identity.

A crisis on the sea: A few months ago, when the novel coronavirus pandemic broke out across the world, a chief officer of a 25-member crew cargo ship started to maintain a diary of his mental state and that of his shipmates. Crew and senior officers were not allowed to disembark since borders of many countries were sealed and the new crews couldn't take over. Suhas Munshi reports that the situation is taking a toll on their mental health with as some suicides are also reported.

On Reel