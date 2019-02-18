English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak | Traders' Body Calls For Bandh Over Pulwama Terror Attack and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For
What to Watch Out For
Centre withdraws security of Kashmiri separatist leaders days after Pulwama terror attack
In the first direct fallout of the Pulwama attack, the government has begun to withdraw security facilities to top Kashmiri separatist leaders, including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Abdul Gani Bhat, Bilal Lone and Hashim Qureshi.
The move comes in response to the attack on Thursday, one of the deadliest in Jammu and Kashmir, in which forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured when a suicide bomber of the Pakistan-based terror outfit, Jaish-e-Mohammad, blew up an explosive-laden vehicle.
Meanwhile, Traders' body CAIT has called for a nationwide trade bandh on Monday to express solidarity with the families of security personnel martyred in the Pulwama terror attack.
Across party lines: An all-party meeting convened on Saturday by Home Minister Rajnath Singh saw political leaders come together in their condemnation of “all of forms” of terrorism.
The meeting was attended by the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, TMC’s Derek O’Brien and Sudip Bandopadhyay, National Conference's Farooq Abdullah, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, SP’s Surender Nagarm CPI’s Raja and CPM’s TK Rangaranjan.
The resolution did not name Pakistan but asserted that India has been facing the menace of the cross-border terrorism which of late, it added, is being actively encouraged by forces from the neighbouring country.
"India has displayed both firmness and resilience in dealing with these challenges. The entire nation speaks in one voice to express its determination to fight these challenges. Today, we stand united in solidarity with our security forces in fighting terrorism and in defending the unity and integrity of India," it said.
In retaliation: A day after the attacks, the India government had also decided to revoke the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status accorded to Pakistan following a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Then on Saturday, India went a step ahead, and hiked the customs duty on goods imported from the neighbouring country to 200%.
The Aftermath: In the wake of the strike protests were held in several places which saw people marching against Pakistan. Reports also emerged of Kashmiris across the country being assaulted and even charged for allegedly sharing “anti-national” messages.
In one such incidence, local goons gathered outside one of Dehradun’s best girls’ hostels and demanded an apology from Kashimiri girls for allegedly shouting “Pakistan Zindabad”, the students locked themselves up in their rooms.
Aligarh Muslim University has also issued an advisory to its Kashmiri students asking them "not to move out of the campus" as a precautionary measure after protests broke out in this city in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack.
What next: Security agencies are preparing the dossier with the evidence gathered so far related to the attack carried out by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad and the help being provided to the outfit by the country, officials have said. The dossier will be given to the FATF, an international terror financing watchdog, seeking the country’s blacklisting.
An FATF blacklisting will lead to a downgrading of the country by multilateral lenders like IMF, World Bank, ADP.
ICJ will begin final round of hearing in Khulbushan Jadhav’s case
Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan over Pulwama attack, the International Court of Justice will begin the final round of hearing in Khulbhushan Jadhav’s case from Monday. Jadhav, 47, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of spying in April 2017. A day ahead of the hearing, Pakistan slammed India for not accepting that Jadhav was in Pakistan to “perpetrate violence”. In a statement, the neighbouring country’s Foreign Office (FO) said that India blaming Pakistan for the Pulwama attack, was a part of its “well-rehearsed tactics from playbook, which they resort to after such incidents”.
ED expected to submit report to Rajasthan High Court on Robert Vadra interrogation in Bikaner land scam
Enforcement Directorate will submit its report to the Rajasthan High Court on the questioning of Robert Vadra in the Bikaner land scam case. It is possible that the ED will seek the request for further questioning and even removing the stay on Vadra’s arrest. The businessman who is Priyanka Gandhi’s husband, has had to face multiple rounds of interrogation after the Rajasthan HC directed him and his partners at Skylight Hospitality Private to cooperate with ED on the probe. According to the charge sheet that was filed by the Rajasthan Police, land allotted for the resettlement of people, was fraudulently taken in collusion with the state government and then sold.
Kerala Congress calls for bandh after two youth workers hacked to death
The Congress party in Kerala has called for a bandh on Monday after two youth Congress workers were hacked to death in Kerala's Kasaragod district on Sunday evening. The local unit of the grand old party has alleged that the attack was carried out by CPM activists. The deceased, identified as 24-year old Kripesh and 29-year-old Sarathlal, were attacked by a gang as they were on the two-wheeler. While Kripesh died on the spot, Sarathlal passed away on the way to a hospital in Mangalore.
Puducherry CM Naraswamy’s protest against L-G Kiran Bedi enters sixth day, Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia to visit
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy will continue his dharna against the Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for the sixth day. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia will travel to union territory to meet him at the protest site outside the governor’s residence. The CM was prompted to go on the dharna after the governor issued orders to make wearing helmets for motorists compulsory. Naraswamy had however contented the rule should be implemented in phases. The Puducherry government has also accused the L-G of interfering in the day-to-day government activities since 2016 and stalling 39 government proposals.
What You May Have Missed
Saudi Crown Prince MBS signs investment agreements worth 20 billion USD with cash-strapped Pakistan
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday, who is visiting Asia, on Sunday confirmed that he has signed investment agreements worth $20 billion with Pakistan. The move comes at a time when tensions between Pakistan and nuclear-armed rival India are flaring up. “It’s big for phase 1, and definitely it will grow every month and every year, and it will be beneficial to both countries,” said the crown prince. This is the Prince’s first official visit to Pakistan since his elevation to the position of crown prince in April 2017. Cash-strapped and in need of friends, Pakistan has welcomed the crown prince with open arms. The prince will also be visiting India on his Asia tour and is slated to arrive on Tuesday.
News18 Elections Lab: The curious case of newly floated political parties before Lok Sabha Polls and where to find them
As the 17th Lok Sabha elections near with every passing day, the ‘world’s largest democratic exercise’—due within the next 90 days—is witnessing newer participants. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), 60 new political parties were registered just between October and December last year. But who are these news parties? Read Rishika Pardikar finds out.
Vande Bharat Express, India's fastest train, breaks down day after launch
A day after it was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s fastest train, Vande Bharat Express, broke down on Saturday morning, leaving 15 km away from Tundla junction in Uttar Pradesh. According to railway officials, the train began making a “weird noise” early on Saturday morning after which its breaks jammed in one of the tailing coaches. Four coaches turned ‘dead load’, forcing loco pilots to halt. It is speculated that the snag in the train was caused when the train collided with the cow on the tracks. Soon after, the passengers were shifted to a different train.
Atleast 9 killed and 11 injured in suicide attack on Pakistani Army Convoy
Three days after the Pulwama terror strike, at least nine personnel were killed and 11 injured in a suicide attack on Pakistan Army convoy near Balochistan. According to a report in The Balochistan Post, the Baloch Raji Ajoi Sangar (BRAS) have claimed responsibility for the attack between Turbat and Panjgur, on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route.
On Reel
The maiden visit of Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed Bin Salman, to New Delhi on Tuesday comes only months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. This is likely to be the last high-profile visit of PM Modi’s current term. News18’s Deputy Editor, Maha Siddiqui, explains the significance of MBS’s India visit and why it matters for New Delhi’s policy in Afghanistan.
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
Saturday 16 February , 2019
News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
Friday 15 February , 2019
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
Friday 15 February , 2019
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
Thursday 14 February , 2019
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
