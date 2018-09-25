GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

News18 Daybreak | Trump's Love for PM Modi, Rain Batters Himachal and Other Stories You May Have Missed

A fresh bout of incessant rains across several states in north India left at least 11 dead on Monday, with a ‘red alert’ being issued in Punjab and schools being shut down in a number of states, including Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

News18.com

Updated:September 25, 2018, 9:39 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
News18 Daybreak | Trump's Love for PM Modi, Rain Batters Himachal and Other Stories You May Have Missed
A swollen Beas river flows after heavy rains in Kullu district on Monday. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
In case you missed it

Rafale row: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday accused Rahul Gandhi of being involved in a “conspiracy, internationally” to sabotage the Rafale deal and benefit his brother-in-law Robert Vadra, even as the Congress chief called Prime Minister Narendra Modi “India’s commander-in-thief” in a veiled attack.

rafale-row-cartoon
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18

Rajinikanth to launch party? A C Shanmugam, educationist and leader of the New Justice party, who is also one of actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth’s trusted associates, is hopeful that the latter will announce his political party by the end of 2018. He added that his party, the New Justice Party will join hands with Rajini’s party and fight together.

Sending love: "I love India, give my regards to my friend PM (Narendra) Modi,"US President Donald Trump told External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj as they exchanged pleasantries during a high-level event on counter-narcotics here on Monday.

modi-trump

Red alert: A fresh bout of incessant rains across several states in north India left at least 11 dead on Monday, with a ‘red alert’ being issued in Punjab and schools being shut down in a number of states, including Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

Diphtheria deaths: One of the six children admitted at a municipal hospital in Delhi on Sunday night died due to diphtheria, taking the toll of deaths due to diphtheria to 19.

No bird slaughter: The Delhi High Court has stopped slaughtering of live birds in Ghazipur mandi after taking note of the rising pollution levels in the area.The municipal corporation will undertake the proper arrangement for making a slaughterhouse. Till then no slaughtering is permitted.

Agree or disagree?

Till the afternoon of 23 September, the Maoists in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana had not targeted an MLA or an MP for 13 years. The last lawmaker killed was Narsi Reddy in Mahbubnagar district on Independence Day in 2005. However, Sunday's twin assassinations of two TDP leaders are a chilling reminder of the Red existence on Telugu soil. TS Sudhir writes that calendar terrorism has always been a hallmark of the Maoist offensive against the state.

On reel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the first-ever airport of Sikkim at Pakyong, which will improve connectivity in the area and massively benefit the people of the state. The airport came into existence nine years after a foundation stone of the greenfield airport was laid, around 33 km from Gangtok, in 2009. Watch the video to find out more.



(Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead. Subscribe to News18 Daybreak here.)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...