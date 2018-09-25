English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak | Trump's Love for PM Modi, Rain Batters Himachal and Other Stories You May Have Missed
A fresh bout of incessant rains across several states in north India left at least 11 dead on Monday, with a ‘red alert’ being issued in Punjab and schools being shut down in a number of states, including Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.
A swollen Beas river flows after heavy rains in Kullu district on Monday. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
In case you missed it
Rafale row: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday accused Rahul Gandhi of being involved in a “conspiracy, internationally” to sabotage the Rafale deal and benefit his brother-in-law Robert Vadra, even as the Congress chief called Prime Minister Narendra Modi “India’s commander-in-thief” in a veiled attack.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18
Rajinikanth to launch party? A C Shanmugam, educationist and leader of the New Justice party, who is also one of actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth’s trusted associates, is hopeful that the latter will announce his political party by the end of 2018. He added that his party, the New Justice Party will join hands with Rajini’s party and fight together.
Sending love: "I love India, give my regards to my friend PM (Narendra) Modi,"US President Donald Trump told External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj as they exchanged pleasantries during a high-level event on counter-narcotics here on Monday.
Red alert: A fresh bout of incessant rains across several states in north India left at least 11 dead on Monday, with a ‘red alert’ being issued in Punjab and schools being shut down in a number of states, including Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.
Diphtheria deaths: One of the six children admitted at a municipal hospital in Delhi on Sunday night died due to diphtheria, taking the toll of deaths due to diphtheria to 19.
No bird slaughter: The Delhi High Court has stopped slaughtering of live birds in Ghazipur mandi after taking note of the rising pollution levels in the area.The municipal corporation will undertake the proper arrangement for making a slaughterhouse. Till then no slaughtering is permitted.
Agree or disagree?
Till the afternoon of 23 September, the Maoists in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana had not targeted an MLA or an MP for 13 years. The last lawmaker killed was Narsi Reddy in Mahbubnagar district on Independence Day in 2005. However, Sunday's twin assassinations of two TDP leaders are a chilling reminder of the Red existence on Telugu soil. TS Sudhir writes that calendar terrorism has always been a hallmark of the Maoist offensive against the state.
On reel
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the first-ever airport of Sikkim at Pakyong, which will improve connectivity in the area and massively benefit the people of the state. The airport came into existence nine years after a foundation stone of the greenfield airport was laid, around 33 km from Gangtok, in 2009. Watch the video to find out more.
(Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead. Subscribe to News18 Daybreak here.)
Rafale row: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday accused Rahul Gandhi of being involved in a “conspiracy, internationally” to sabotage the Rafale deal and benefit his brother-in-law Robert Vadra, even as the Congress chief called Prime Minister Narendra Modi “India’s commander-in-thief” in a veiled attack.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18
Rajinikanth to launch party? A C Shanmugam, educationist and leader of the New Justice party, who is also one of actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth’s trusted associates, is hopeful that the latter will announce his political party by the end of 2018. He added that his party, the New Justice Party will join hands with Rajini’s party and fight together.
Sending love: "I love India, give my regards to my friend PM (Narendra) Modi,"US President Donald Trump told External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj as they exchanged pleasantries during a high-level event on counter-narcotics here on Monday.
Red alert: A fresh bout of incessant rains across several states in north India left at least 11 dead on Monday, with a ‘red alert’ being issued in Punjab and schools being shut down in a number of states, including Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.
Diphtheria deaths: One of the six children admitted at a municipal hospital in Delhi on Sunday night died due to diphtheria, taking the toll of deaths due to diphtheria to 19.
No bird slaughter: The Delhi High Court has stopped slaughtering of live birds in Ghazipur mandi after taking note of the rising pollution levels in the area.The municipal corporation will undertake the proper arrangement for making a slaughterhouse. Till then no slaughtering is permitted.
Agree or disagree?
Till the afternoon of 23 September, the Maoists in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana had not targeted an MLA or an MP for 13 years. The last lawmaker killed was Narsi Reddy in Mahbubnagar district on Independence Day in 2005. However, Sunday's twin assassinations of two TDP leaders are a chilling reminder of the Red existence on Telugu soil. TS Sudhir writes that calendar terrorism has always been a hallmark of the Maoist offensive against the state.
On reel
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the first-ever airport of Sikkim at Pakyong, which will improve connectivity in the area and massively benefit the people of the state. The airport came into existence nine years after a foundation stone of the greenfield airport was laid, around 33 km from Gangtok, in 2009. Watch the video to find out more.
(Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead. Subscribe to News18 Daybreak here.)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
India's Jobless Growth: Unemployment and Bad Jobs
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Rising Petrol Prices: OPEC's Negative Demand Outlook Not Helping
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Know Abhilash Tomy: The Naval Officer Rescued By French Ship
-
Monday 24 September , 2018
Sikkim Airport: All You Need To Know
Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 India's Jobless Growth: Unemployment and Bad Jobs
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Rising Petrol Prices: OPEC's Negative Demand Outlook Not Helping
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Know Abhilash Tomy: The Naval Officer Rescued By French Ship
Monday 24 September , 2018 Sikkim Airport: All You Need To Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How Shy Sanya Malhotra Became Pataakha’s Firebrand Chutki
- Is Kapil Sharma in a Bangalore Rehab Centre on Twinkle Khanna’s Recommendation?
- ‘The Night When All My Dreams Have Come True’ – Luka Modric on Winning FIFA World Player of the Year
- PUBG Returns to The Top of PC Game Download Charts on Steam
- 'Not The Other Padukone': Deepika Corrects Newspaper Headline On Younger Sister Anisha
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...