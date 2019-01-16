English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak | Two Independent MLAs Withdraw Support For Karnataka Govt and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For
Get a fresh dose of the news that matters delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way to get you started and informed for the day ahead.
What to Watch Out For
Karnataka row continues after two MLAs withdraw support, Congress MLA headed for Mumbai today
Two independent MLA’s,Nagesh and R Shankar, in Karnataka withdrew their support for the Kumaraswamy-led government. Their withdrawal comes only a day after reports emerged that Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to poach some of the 'disgruntled' legislators. Sources now say that the party is offering money to JDS MLAs to jump ship. Congress MLA D K Shivakumar is also reportedly headed for Mumbai, the alleged nerve centre of BJP's plan to topple the state government, today. Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy, however expressed confidence that his government is stable saying, “I am totally relaxed, I know my strength. I am enjoying what is going on.” At least 14 MLAs in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will have to resign to bring the House strength down to ensure BJP's elevation to power.
UK PM Theresa May to face no-confidence vote after ‘catastrophic’ defeat on Brexit deal
UK Prime Minister Theresa May has taken on the challenge of a no-confidence vote after the House of Commons voted against her Brexit deal. “The house has spoken and the government will listen,” she said. “It is clear that the house does not support this deal, but tonight’s vote tells us nothing about what it does support.” The deal was shot down by a majority of 230, greater than any seen in a century. The European Union meanwhile, expressed their horror at the defeat of the deal, which had been put together following months of negotiations, and said that they will not be open to renegotiate. The no-confidence vote will take place today.
Delhi HC hearing on Associated Journals Ltd’s appeal in National Herald case today
Delhi High Court will be hearing the appeal of Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), publisher of National Herald newspaper, challenging the single judge order to vacate its premises in press enclave at ITO. In its order, the single judge had said that AJL has been "hijacked" by Young Indian (YI), in which Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi are shareholders. The high court had earlier dismissed a plea by the AJL challenging the Centre order AJL’s 56-year-old lease on the grounds that no printing or publishing activity was going on.
BJP gearing up for 2019 polls, 50 press conferences and strategy meetings in UP to be held
The Bharatiya Janata Party will be holding over 50 press conferences by Union Ministers , Chief Ministers, office bearers and MPs all over the country for the next four days. The presses will highlight party chief Amit Shah and PM Modi’s message for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Meanwhile, UP BJP election-in-charge JP Nadda will be in Lucknow as strategy meetings with top state leaders are slated to take place today . Nadda will be accompanied by co-in-charge former Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra, former Gujarat minister Gowardhan Jhapariya, National Vice President Dushyant Gautam and BJP leader Sunil Ojha.
Outrage over Jadavpur University Professor’s ‘sexist’ comments continues, students and teachers to told a meeting today
Teachers and students of Jadavpur University will be meeting today to put together a strong case against Professor Kanak Sarkar who in a Facebook post drew an analogy between a ‘sealed bottle‘ and a woman’s virginity. JU Arts Faculty Students Union leader Debraj Debnath told PTI that both the AFSU and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) have submitted separate memorandums against the professor to the VC for the “sexist post”.
What You May Have Missed
Controversy erupts over authenticity of ‘Philip Kotler Presidential’ award given to PM Modi
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded the 'first ever' Philip Kotler Presidential award on Monday, reports emerged questioning the authenticity of the award . Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted soon after saying that the award was so 'famous' that it had 'no jury' and was backed by an 'unheard of Aligarh company'. The Kotler award had been presented by World Marketing Summit (WMS India), which comes under the global WMS Group founded by marketing guru and professor Philip Kotler in 2011. Following the controversy, the WMS website and their Twitter account were suspiciously shut down.
EWS Reservation to be implemented from 2019 academic session, college seats to be increased by 25%
Human Resource Development minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said that the 10% reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections will be applied to both private and public institutions from 2019 academic session . The move comes only a few days after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his approval to the Constitutional Amendment which gives 10% reservations in jobs and education to the EWS within the general category. Javedkar also said that there will be a 25% increase in the number of seats in higher educational institutions and universities across the country.
SC denies permission for BJP’s rath yatra in West Bengal, says party can only hold meetings and rallies
The apex court on Tuesday denied the BJP permission to hold a rath yatra in West Bengal on grounds of the law and order situation. The bench headed by CJI Gogoi however gave the go-ahead to conduct public meetings and and rallies. The SC was hearing a plea filed by the BJP after the Calcutta HC order allowing them to have the yatra was set aside following an appeal by the Mamata Banerjee-led government.
Union Minister targets Punjab CM over Kartarpur corridor delay
Fresh politics erupts on Kartarpur corridor construction as Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal lashed out at the Amarinder Singh government citing delays and excuses, days after the Punjab CM threw blame for the same on the Centre. The Union minister for food processing industries, charged the Congress government in Punjab with not being serious about the early opening of the corridor that will facilitate Sikh pilgrims from India in visiting the historic Kartarpur gurdwara in Pakistan.
On Reel
On Monday Delhi Police filed a 12000 page chargesheet against Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya and others, almost three years after a huge controversy erupted when a video emerged of them allegedly raising anti-India slogans. But isn’t there a difference between sedition and free speech? News18.com explains.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Friday 11 January , 2019 Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Katrina, Jacqueline, Karan Johar Have a Blast at Sidharth Malhotra's Birthday Bash
- Yelp Tried to Remove Bugs On App, Artificial Intelligence Deleted Everything
- Apple iPhone XI 2019 Renders Shows Horizontally Aligned Triple Camera: Everything You Need to Know
- Iconic Yezdi 250 Motorcycle Modified to Get Bobber Style, Retains Retro Character
- 'Ranveer Singh Padukone': It's a Legendary Surname, Says the 'Gully Boy' Actor
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results