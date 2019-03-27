English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak | Two MGP Legislators Switch Over to Ally BJP in Goa and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For
Legislators Manohar Ajgaonkar and Dipak Pawaskar gave a letter to merge the MGP legislature party with the BJP to officiating Goa Assembly Speaker Michael Lobo.
Two MGP legislators switch over to ally BJP, say decision in 'Goa's interest'
In a late-night development, two out of three of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP)’s MLAs have pledged their allegiance to its ally BJP in Goa, which has 14 legislators in the current 36-member Goa Assembly House.
The move comes only hours after MGP president Dipak Dhavalikar said a "conspiracy" by its rivals may force it to move out and align with the Congress to form a new government.
News reports also suggested that the BJP is likely to remove the third MGP MLA Sunil Dhavlikar from the post of Deputy Chief Minister.
Recent developments: The MLAs, Manohar Ajgaonkar and Dipak Pawaskar are said to have submitted a letter to Goa Assembly Speaker Michael Lobo around 1.30 am today announcing the move.
The letter, however, does not bear third MGP MLA and Deputy Chief Minister Sudin Dhavalikar’s signature.
The two MLAs confirmed that after breaking away from Dhavlikar’s party they formed a group called MGP(two), which has joined the BJP’s legislature unit.
Just last week, one of MGP’s office bearers Lavoo Mamlatdar had submitted a letter to the Governor and Speaker asserting his authority over the legislative affairs of the party.
Lavoo Mamlatdar was removed from the party, as Sunil Dhavlikar’s brother - the MGP president alleged that there was a larger conspiracy.
Meanwhile, the Congress in the state decried the move calling it an indication of the threat BJP poses to its allies. A statement by Congress spokesperson Sunil Kawathankar read, “BJP has proved it is a threat to all its allies, this is a clear indication to all NDA partners all over country just before Lok Sabha elections that any partnership with BJP will be detrimental to the existence of their own party.”
Why it matters: The late-night political drama has increased the strength of the BJP from 12 to 14 in the 36-member House, bringing them at par with opposition Congress.
The MGP will be holding a central committee meeting today and taking a decision which is likely to have a bearing on the stability of the Pramod Sawant-led government.
Saradha scam: Very, very serious allegations made by CBI against Kolkata’s ex-police Chief, says SC
The Supreme Court on Tuesday termed the revelations made by CBI in its fresh status report relating to the interrogation of the then Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in the Saradha chit fund scam case as "very very serious". “We have gone through it. There are some things which are very serious,” a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said. The top court bench, , which also comprised Justices Deepak Gupta, had granted the CBI 10 days to file an application seeking appropriate relief against Kumar, who had earlier headed the state SIT on the chit fund scam.
News18 Election Tracker: BJP benches MM Joshi, Tejavi Surya picked over Tejaswini and Hardik Patel’s conundrum
After LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi benched by BJP; Maneka Gandhi and Varun swap seats
The BJP dropped its former president Murli Manohar Joshi as its candidate from Kanpur for the Lok Sabha polls, as per the party’s list of 39 candidates released on Tuesday. Joshi said he was asked by party general secretary Ramlal to not contest the elections. A message reportedly written by Joshi to the voters of Kanpur has been doing the rounds on social media which mentioned that he had been asked to stay out of the poll fray. Meanwhile, the party also swapped constituencies of Maneka Gandhi and her son Varun Gandhi after the Union Minister is said to have asked the party leadership to field her son from Pilibhit, from where she has won a number of times. In another development, actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada joined the BJP and will be contesting from Rampur against Samajwadi Party strongman Azam Khan.
BJP picks young face Tejasvi over Ananthkumar's wife from Bengaluru South
The BJP has fielded young face Tejasvi Surya from the prestigious Bengaluru South Lok Sabha seat, which was widely expected to go to Tejaswini Ananthkumar, the widow of Union minister Ananthkumar who passed away in November last year. The announcement comes as a shock as just last week the state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa had backed Tejaswini, and the announcement of her candidature was being seen as just a matter of formality. The change-up is said to have been triggered after local party leaders started discussing the possibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi contesting from there.
Hardik Patel's electoral debut hangs in balance as Gujarat HC adjourns hearing in rioting case again
The electoral debut of Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel remained in limbo after the Gujarat High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a petition seeking a stay of his conviction in a 2015 rioting case in the state. The Gujarat High Court was set to hear the case on March 26, but was forced to adjourn it by a day after the government lawyer did not turn up for the hearing. Earlier, Patel’s advocates objected to the government’s request for more time, calling it a “delaying tactic” to prevent the Patidar leader from contesting the election. The case will now be heard today.
India growing at 7%? Raghuram Rajan expresses doubt, says cloud over GDP data Needs to cleared
Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan on Tuesday expressed doubts over the fact that India may be growing at 7 percent, adding that the current cloud over the GDP must be cleared by appointing respected economists to oversee data. “I think what we need is a revamp to figure out what the true growth rate is. I know one minister [in the Narendra Modi government] has said [that] how can we be growing at 7% and not have jobs. Well, one possibility is that we are not growing at 7%,” Rajan said in an interview with CNBC-TV 18. Rajan who was in Delhi to attend the launch of his book 'The Third Pillar - How Markets and the State leave the Community Behind', also said that India needs to focus on resolution of farm distress rather than loan waivers which kill the credit culture.
News18 Election Lab: How UP votes and actor-turned-politicians in the 2019 elections
With caste, communal polarisation in their armoury, SP-BSP and BJP set for battle royale in west UP
As the country goes to polls for 17th Lok Sabha in less than a month from now, a number of alliances are being forged and strategies are being worked on. Amid this backdrop, Uttar Pradesh, which sends the most number of legislators to Parliament, is expected to witness one of the most interesting contests. In 2014, the NDA had registered a landslide victory in the state, winning 71 seats and 42.6 % of the votes. Now, with a newly forged opposition alliance being lead by the Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party, will the post-poll scenario in UP be different this time around? In the first part of the series, Ashwathej Purushothaman, Fazil Khan analyse ‘How Uttar Pradesh Votes’.
Lights, camera, election! Why film stars are a good bet at the Ballot box office
After a snub from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha is likely to announce his entry into the Congress this week. Then on Tuesday, actor Jaya Prada joined the BJP and is likely to challenge Samajwadi Party strongman Azam Khan. However, film stars making a mark into Indian politics is not a new phenomenon. Striding on the silver screen like a colossus and forging a larger-than-life onscreen image of themselves, many actors have later on turned to politics and made a remarkable impact. Read Akash Gulankar’s analysis here.
Jats play a dominant role in determining the election outcome in Western Uttar Pradesh. Uday Rana travels to the region, to get a sense of who they are likely to vote for in the upcoming elections.
IS Lose Their Last Bastion, Syrian Forces Backed By US Takes Back The Last Village
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
General Election 2019 | Who Will The Jats Of UP Vote For?
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
IAF Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
Arun Jaitley Calls Rahul Gandhi's Income Promise a 'Bluff'
Friday 22 March , 2019
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
IS Lose Their Last Bastion, Syrian Forces Backed By US Takes Back The Last Village
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 General Election 2019 | Who Will The Jats Of UP Vote For?
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 IAF Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 Arun Jaitley Calls Rahul Gandhi's Income Promise a 'Bluff'
Friday 22 March , 2019 IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
