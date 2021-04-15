News18 Daybreak | Uddhav Orders 'Strict Implementation' of Maha Curfew; 'Jal Sahelis' of Jhansi Enter Fray to Solve Water Scarcity Issue

Covid Crisis: Uddhav Orders ‘Strict Implementation’ of Maha Curfew, Yogi Asks UP to Gear Up for Migrants’ Rush

As the 15-day janata curfew kicked off in Maharashtra, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday asked all district collectors and municipal commissioners to ensure restrictions were being strictly followed. He directed the officials to check jumbo facilities, get fire audits done on priority and understand coronavirus protocols from the Covid task force team.

2,167 Covid Cases in Haridwar But No Plans to Cut Short Kumbh Mela. Ease 50k Test Limit Too, U’khand Tells HC

Even as Covid cases continue to surge in Haridwar, the Uttarakhand health secretary has pleaded before the High Court to curtail 50,000 RT-PCR Covid test limit per day in the Kumbh city. This comes after the officials repeatedly claimed that they were conducting 50,000 tests per day as directed by the High Court in its March 31 order.

Private Coaching Centre Booked Over Video of Teacher Repeatedly Slapping Student in Srinagar

An FIR was registered against a private coaching centre here over a video purportedly showing a teacher repeatedly slapping a student, police said on Wednesday. ”Srinagar Police has taken cognisance of the matter and an FIR has been registered at Police Station Sadder, Srinagar. Legal action has been initiated against the individual and the coaching centre concerned for investigation of this case,” the city police said in a tweet.

UP Panchayat Election 2021: ‘Jal Sahelis’ of Jhansi Enter Fray to Solve Water Scarcity Issue

In a bid to get the issue of water scarcity resolved in Uttar Pradesh’s Bundelkhand area, the females working under the banner of ‘Jal Saheli’ have decided to enter the into the fray of state Panchayat election 2021. Nominations have been made for the posts of village head and BDC by 16 ‘Jal Sahelis’, who want to win the posts in order to raise the issue more firmly.

Elon Musk’s Picture from the ‘Ancient Times’ Reveals What He Was up to in Early 90s

Elon Musk is always up to something on social media and the tech billionaire’s throwback pictures every now and then are quite an infotainment for netizens. In another recent throwback of Musk, a Twitter user shared a black and white image of a young Musk that has now gone viral.

Power Politics, Gore and Memes: How Did ‘Game of Thrones’ Become a Phenomenon?

Winter came and went, leaving millions disappointed by the ending and a generation of adolescent boys exhausted from over-stimulation. Many more wondered whether all the blood and bare bottoms were strictly necessary. But few would argue that HBO’s “Game of Thrones”, celebrating its 10th birthday on April 17, was anything less than a televisual phenomenon.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Expecting Double Digit Medal Haul at Tokyo Olympics

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju is expecting an unprecedented double digit medal haul from the Indian athletes in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. On Wednesday, Rijiju said the government has provided all possible support to the country’s athletes in preparation for the Olympics, and it is now their job to make the Games a “memorable” one for India.

