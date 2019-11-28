News18 Daybreak | Uddhav Thackeray to be Sworn-in as Maharashtra CM Today and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today’s Big Stories

Uddhav Thackeray to be sworn-in as Maharashtra CM today; Deputy CM from NCP and Speaker from Congress

In what looks to be the end of the political drama in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as chief minister of Maharashtra today. Ahead of the swearing-in, it was confirmed that deputy chief minister of the alliance will be from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Speaker from the Congress. The three parties of the 'Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi' announced a 16-15-13 (Sena-NCP-Cong) division in terms of ministerial berths a day after BJP's Devendra Fadnavis tendered his resignation. Today's ceremony is expected to see the attendance of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and DMK chief MK Stalin. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also in the list of invitees.

Follow the live updates here.

Pragya Thakur Refers to Godse as 'Deshbhakt' in Lok Sabha, Made to Sit Down by BJP MPs After Oppn Protests

BJP MP Pragya Thakur referred to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a "deshbhakt” during a debate in the Lok Sabha. "You cannot give example of a deshbhakt," Thakur said, interrupting DMK’s A Raja. Defending herself, she said, “Pehle usko poora suniye, mai kal dungi jawab (Listen to the whole thing first, I will reply tomorrow)”. The Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, however, expunged Thakur's remark. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi also said that she had supported Nathuram Godse, but was talking about Udham Singh, the revolutionary who killed General Dyer.

In Other News

Economic slowdown: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched a spirited defence of her handling of the economy, comparing macroeconomic indicators with past Congress governments and said the growth may have slowed down but the economy will never slip into recession.

Turning over a new leaf: On the invitation of PM Narendra Modi, Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will visit India on November 29. The two leaders are expected to hold talks on a wide-ranging issues during the visit deemed as a "fresh start" between the two governments.

Last resort: State-run airline Air India will have to cease operations if it is not privatised, minister of state for civil aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said in Parliament. A group of officials are finalising the process of inviting bids from the private sector for the loss-making national carrier, which is said to have been a burden on the exchequer for years.

Red-faced: In yet another embarrassment for the ruling BJP in Karnataka, a video has surfaced where a voter can be seen receiving money from Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol. On noticing the cameras, Karjol is heard ordering the videographers to stop recording the incident and warns them against circulating the same.

On Our Specials

Sorry state: A slowing economy has often thrown up questions on the unemployment rate among Indian youth. Economists have been arguing that India’s shrinking industrial output, slower growth in services and a slowing external trade amid slackening investments by corporate India may have all contributed to rising joblessness. However, Sindhu Bhattacharya, however, argues that government data has not proved this theory in any conclusive manner

Trans (phobic) Bill?: Transgender activists are calling November 26 the "Gender Justice Murder Day" after Rajya Sabha passed the contentious Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill. Rakhi Bose writes that ever since it was passed in a surprise move in the Lok Sabha exactly eleven months earlier, the Bill has been slammed by lawyers, gender rights activists, Members of Parliament and Opposition and most importantly, the transgender community as a whole.

On Reel

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched its earth imaging and mapping satellite CARTOSAT-3 along with 13 other nano-satellites from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota. The space agency had planned for the launch of CARTOSAT-3 satellite, ninth in the series, from the second launch pad at spaceport of Sriharikota, about 120 kms at 09.28am.

Curated and compiled by Chitwan Kaur

