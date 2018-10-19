English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak | Udhav Thackray's Challenge to BJP, Zika Virus in Rajasthan and Other Stories You May Have Missed
File photo of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.
In case you missed it
Declaring that he will visit Ayodhya on November 25 this year, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has challenged the BJP to build the Ram Mandir soon or admit that it was an “election jumla”.
Former Congress leader and chief minister of UP and Uttarakhand ND Tiwari passed away at the Max Hospital in Saket after prolonged illness on Thursday. He was 93.
The number of people infected with Zika virus rose to 106 in Rajasthan on Thursday. Of the total affected people, 25 are pregnant women, said a Union Health Ministry official.
With state elections six weeks away and facing anti-incumbency, the BJP could well deny tickets to over 70 sitting MLAs. The move to drop them seems inevitable as sources claim the RSS, based on its ground level survey, has issued instructions to that effect to the BJP. The findings of the Sangh survey say that a large number of MLAs are weak in their respective constituencies and might not pull it off if their candidature is repeated.
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has rued that he isn’t called to campaign for the party anymore over fears that it may adversely impact Hindu votes, echoing a similar grouse by Digvijaya Singh.
‘BJP is your friend, not enemy’ – the RSS’s minority wing Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MSM) will take this message to all the Muslim-dominated districts in West Bengal in massive rallies ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Agree or Disagree?
The Sabarimala agitation provides the BJP with an opportunity to become the representative of the “apolitical” Hindu sentiment in the state. The verdict by the Supreme Court’s Constitution Bench to allow women of all ages to enter the Lord Ayyappa temple has thousands of devotees up in arms in India’s most literate state. Women in large numbers have hit the streets with chants of ‘Saranam Ayyappa’ demanding that women of all ages shouldn’t enter the temple. In damage control mode, the BJP quickly issued a statement in support of the devotees, while its cadre joined the protest on ground.
It is perhaps time for the government to look at a new legislation to replace the AFSPA, writes Lt Gen DS Hooda. A legislation that strengthens both respect for human rights, as well as protection to our soldiers who put their lives on the line in defence of the country. To some, this may appear to be a contradiction, but we should remember that the military ethic is itself based on a strong moral foundation.
On Reel
Luv Kush Ramleela is the Delhi's oldest Ramleela organised at the Red Fort or the Lal Qila Maidan. If one is in Delhi during Navratri, then Ramleela is unmissable.
