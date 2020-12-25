News18 Daybreak | UK Clinches Post-Brexit Trade Deal with EU and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

'Deal Done': Britain Clinches Trade Deal with European Union Seven Days Ahead of Brexit

Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs in its most significant global shift since the loss of empire. The deal means it has swerved away from a chaotic finale to a tortuous divorce that has shaken the 70-year project to forge European unity from the ruins of World War Two. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the deal was fair, balanced and right. While the last-minute deal prevents the most acrimonious ending to the saga on Jan. 1, the United Kingdom is set for a much more distant relationship with its biggest trade partner than almost anyone expected at the time of the 2016 referendum.

Did You Know Covid Has 2 Mutations Per Month? Dr Guleria Explains New Strain, Vaccines' Tweaking Power

The advent of a new fast-spreading coronavirus strain has tangled up the already demanding global battle against the Covid-19 pandemic. In an interview with CNN-News18, Dr Randeep Guleria, director of AIIMS and member of the national task force on Covid-19 management, explains the implications of the virus mutation, the preparations required to combat it, and the situation on the vaccine front.

Good Governance Day: BJP Ready with Mega Farmer Outreach Plan for Vajpayee's Birth Anniversary

Like each year since 2014 when Narendra Modi came into power, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25 is celebrated as Sushasan Divas or Good Governance Day. This year too is no different. Since farmers are protesting on the streets of the national capital region demanding the repeal of the three new agri reform laws, the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to make this the central theme of this year's Good Governance Day.

Govt Sends Fresh Invite to Farmers for Talks; Protesters Say Include Repeal of Farm Laws in Agenda

The Centre on Thursday invited protesting farmer unions again for resumption of the stalled talks and asked them to choose a date of their convenience to end the impasse over the three new Agri laws even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to interact with farmers on Friday during a money transfer event. But the farmer unions alleged that the government's latest letter for talks is nothing but a propaganda against the peasants to create an impression they are not interested in dialogue, and asked it to put the scrapping of the new farm laws in the agenda to resume the parleys.

We Will First Capture Kashmir & Then Invade India: Shoaib Akhtar Explains 'Ghazwa-e-Hind'

Shoaib Akhtar is considered a 'loose cannon' among his well-wishers and living up to that reputation the former Pakistan pacer is making news for all the wrong reasons, again. An old video of his is doing the rounds on social media where he was heard speaking about 'Ghazwa-e-Hind.' Some Urdu scholars claim that it is a prophecy which claims that Muslim warriors will conquer the Indian sub-continent after a battle with Hindus. However, many scholars say that this theory lacks credibility and is a wrong. During an interview with Samaa TV, the Rawalpindi Express said: "It is written in our scriptures that Ghazwa e Hind will take place. The river in Attock will be coloured red twice with blood. Forces from Afghanistan will reach till Attock. After that forces will rise from Shamal Mashriq, different contingents will arrive from Uzbekistan, etc. This refers to Khorasan, a historical region which extended till Lahore.”

Now, Worshipping Minor Girls Must Before Govt Events as 'Maama' Shivraj Issues Order

Maintaining a record of implementing pro-women schemes, Shivraj Chouhan government has issued orders for commencement of government functions with the worship of daughters. The General Administration Department (GAD) has issued orders on Thursday and directed all the department heads to ensure its implementation.