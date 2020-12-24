News18 Daybreak | UK Reports Another Mutated Virus Strain, Farmers Set 'Legalise MSP' Clause as Pre-Condition for Talks with Govt and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

UK Reports Another Mutated Virus Strain, This Time from South Africa

Britain introduced restrictions on travel from South Africa over the spread of another new variant of coronavirus , UK Health Minister Matt Hancock said. The restrictions, which applied with immediate effect, were introduced following the discovery of two cases of the virus strain in Britain.

Farmers Set 'Legalise MSP' Clause as Pre-Condition for Talks as Govt Says More Farm Reforms Due

Responding to the government’s latest invite for talks, protesting farmer unions on Wednesday said they would accept if the government sends a “concrete” proposal “legalizing MSP”. Reading out a letter by Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a joint front of the farmer unions, Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav asked the government to not repeat "meaningless" amendments to the new agri laws that they have already rejected but come up with a concrete proposal in writing for another round of talks.

11 Passengers from Four UK Flights Test Covid-19 Positive on Arrival at Delhi Airport, Total 50 Quarantined

Eleven passengers on four flights from the UK were found positive for Covid-19 when tested on arrival at the Delhi airport, said Gauri Agarwal, founder of the Genestrings Diagnostic Center which is handling coronavirus testing of all passengers at the Delhi airport.Agarwal said 50 passengers from the four flights have been put under institutional quarantine.

Different People, Different Rules: Sunil Gavaskar Hints At Deep Divide Within Indian Cricket

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar has hinted at a divide within the Indian team, saying that treatment meted out to bowlers like R Ashwin and T Natarajan is biased as there are "different rules for different players". The former India opener said that Ashwin has suffered within the Indian team because of his forthrightness.

'Pregnant' Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh Goof Around in Fun BTS Video of Khyaal Rakhya Kar

Singer Neha Kakkar took everyone by surprise when she shared a picture with husband Rohanpreet Singh where the 32-year old singer had a baby bump. After seeing the bump, people speculated that Neha and Rohanpreet, who got married in October this year are pregnant with their first child. However, within a day it was revealed that the picture was from the shoot of their upcoming song Khyaal Rakhya Kar.

Explained: What The New DTH Guidelines Mean For You And Your Live TV Subscription

The government of India has announced the new guidelines for direct to home (DTH) services in the country as well as updated licensing norms for DTH operators. The big changes in the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting include those for licensing term, infrastructure sharing and foreign direct investment (FDI).