News18 Daybreak | UNSC to Decide on JeM Chief's Listing as Global Terrorist Today and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For
Get a fresh dose of the news that matters delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way to get you started and informed for the day ahead.
File photo of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar. (Image: Reuters)
What to Watch Out For
UNSC to decide on JeM chief Masood Azhar's listing as global terrorist today
The United Nations Security Councill will meet on Wednesday to vote on the listing of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.
A day before the deadline, India intensified its efforts in New York, Washington and Beijing among others towards Ashar’s listing, reports said on Wednesday.
China, one of the five veto members of the committee, continued to show indications that it is unlikely to agree on Mazood Azhar’s designation.
China’s reluctance: China, which placed the designation on a “technical hold” thrice before, is yet announce its stand.
This time the attempt is being led by United States, France and Britain and comes after the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. The Pakistan-based JeM had claimed responsibility of the attack.
Chinese Foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang on Monday said, “China's position on the designation of a terrorist by the 1267 Sanctions Committee is consistent and clear. China adopted a responsible attitude, follows the rules of the procedure of the committee and participated in the discussions in a responsible manner. Only through discussions can we come up with a responsible solution.”
Kang, however, hinted that Beijing is yet to take a decision on the designation “Some reports have knowledge of inside information of the UNSC. I don’t know that can be counted as evidence,” he said.
He said she said: Back at home, a political slugfest continued with Congress blaming the BJP-led government for the release of JeM chief Masood Azhar in the Kandahar hijacking episode back in 1999.
Azhar and two other terrorists, Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar and Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, were released from an Indian prison in 1999 by the then BJP-led government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee in exchange for the passengers held hostage on board IC-814 flight hijacked to Kandahar in Afghanistan.
Citing a 2010 interview of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted: “Modi government's NSA, Ajit Doval, 'spills the beans' and indicts BJP government in release of terrorist, Masood Azhar. Doval said (in the interview), 'Releasing Masood Azhar was a political decision'.”
What You May Have Missed
News18 Election Tracker: Priyanka Gandhi’s maiden rally after elevation, TMC candidate list and BSP
Where are 2 crore jobs and Rs 15 lakh as promised, asks Priyanka in maiden rally after joining politics
In her first political rally after being made the All India Congress Committee-in-charge for Uttar Pradesh East, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday took a swipe at the Narendra Modi government in the Prime Minister’s home turf of Gujarat over “unfulfilled” promises and expressing her displeasure over the current situation in the country. “Our institutions are being destroyed. Wherever you see, hatred is being spread,” she told the rally near Adalaj village of Gandhinagar district. Priyanka also said the Modi government did not keep its promise of providing two crore jobs and Rs 15 lakh to every Indian, adding the main issues on which the upcoming Lok Sabha polls would be fought are women’s security, employment and agrarian crisis.
The Priyanka's remarks came on the same day that Congress Working Committee (CWC) met in Ahmedabad. Before the CWC, the party top brass, including Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram from where he had commenced the Dandi March 89 years ago.
Mamata Banerjee releases Trinamool's Lok Sabha list for all 42 Bengal seats
West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced a list of her party candidates for all the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, dropping 10 sitting MPs. Addressing a press conference wherein she named the candidates, Banerjee also launched an attack on the BJP and Narendra Modi government. She said she had information that "VVIPs" were using helicopters and chartered flights to transport money to voters.
The list also named five Tollywood stars, including Nusrat Jahan, Dev (Deepak Adhikari) and Mimi Chakraborty. This has been a key aspect of the party’s election strategy since it came to power in 2011.
BSP chief Mayawati brings curtain down on Mahagathbandhan, says no alliance with Congress in any state
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati made it clear on Tuesday that her party would not have any electoral tie-up with the Congress in any state for the Lok Sabha elections beginning April 11. In a statement, BSP supremo Mayawati said, "It is being made clear again that the Bahujan Samaj Party will not have any electoral alliance with the Congress in any state." BSP is all set to contest on 38 seats in primarily West Uttar Pradesh, while its ally Samajwadi Party will contest on 37 seats.
DGCA bans Boeing 737 max 8 planes in the wake of Ethiopia Airlines crash
The use of Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft by the country's airline companies was banned on Tuesday by airline watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). “These planes will be grounded till appropriate modifications & safety measures are undertaken to ensure their safe operations. We continue to consult closely with regulators around the world, airlines, and aircraft manufacturers to ensure passenger safety,” said DGCA. On Sunday, a 737 MAX 8 aircraft operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed near Addis Ababa killing 157 people, including four Indians.
News18 Election Lab: Modi’s travel calendar and ‘other’ gender voters in Lok Sabha 2019 polls
92 countries, 48 foreign visits, 328 domestic tours: A look at PM Modi's travel calendar
Long flights. Jam-packed rallies. Marathon trips. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels, and he has travelled a lot, his visits — foreign and domestic — are in the news. Modi’s marathon trips reveal not just his preference for allies in India and abroad but also underscores an important link to his trips: party work is as important as official government visits. News18.com analysed Modi’s foreign and domestic trips since assuming office in May 2014 till February 19, 2019. Read it here.
No more the castaways: 2019 Lok Sabha polls will see a 45% increase in ‘other’ gender voters
On 8 January 2018, the Congress party appointed transgender activist Apsara Reddy as national general secretary of its women's wing, the Mahila Congress, making her the 134-year-old party's first transgender office bearer.
Reddy’s appointment, however, indicated that politics in the largest democracy has finally started to go beyond the archaic binary gender model of males and females. Read Swati Dey’s report to find out more.
Britain in Brexit chaos: UK parliament crushes PM Theresa May's EU deal again
British lawmakers crushed Prime Minister Theresa May's European Union divorce deal on Tuesday, thrusting Britain deeper into crisis and forcing parliament to decide within days whether to back a no-deal Brexit or seek a last-minute delay.
The vote puts the world's fifth largest economy in uncharted territory with no obvious way forward; exiting the EU without a deal, delaying the March 29 divorce date, a snap election or even another referendum are all now possible.
On Reel
More than 150 people died after consuming hooch in Assam last month. Rupashree Nanda reports how the tragedy impacted the people and how compensation has meant little.
