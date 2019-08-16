News18 Daybreak | UNSC to Hold Meeting on Kashmir Issue Today and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

Chief of Defence Staff, Article 370, population control feature in Modi’s I-Day speech

In his first Independence Day address since Narendra Modi was re-elected as Prime Minister, he spoke on working towards a better future for Jammu and Kashmir, addressing the growing menace of population explosion, giving up use of plastic, upholding the rights of Muslim women freed from the social ill of instant triple talaq, a mega push for tourism and a warning for laidback bureaucrats. The biggest announcement, however, was the creation of a Chief of Defence Staff post to lead the army, navy and air force.

After request from Pakistan & China, UNSC to weigh in on Kashmir row today

The UN Security Council will today hold "closed consultations" to discuss India's move to revoke the special status to Jammu and Kashmir after Pakistan wrote a letter seeking a meeting. Islamabad had on Tuesday formally called for an emergency meeting of the UNSC to discuss the Kashmir issue.

Back in India, the Supreme Court will also be hearing two petitions against the Indian government’s move to scrap Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and the restriction that were imposed on the working of the media in the region.

In Other News

Dismissing rumors?: Pakistan on Thursday said that three of its soldiers and five Indian jawans were killed in an exchange of fire at J&K's Nowgam sector, a claim dismissed by the Indian army. Pakistan Army spokesperson Asif Ghafoor alleged that the government is trying to ‘divert attention’ from the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Dire Strait of Gibraltar: The police proceedings against four Indian crew members, including the captain, aboard an Iranian oil supertanker, has ended and they were released by authorities in Gibraltar on Thursday, even as the US Department of Justice made a last-minute claim on the vessel.

Much-awaited: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa will be in Delhi for the next two days during which he would hold talks with party president Amit Shah and finalise the much-awaited expansion of his cabinet.

No more: Former Indian batsman VB Chandrashekhar passed away at the age of 57 early on Thursday in Chennai. He had played for India in seven ODIs with 53 being his best score. Following his sporting career, he became a coach and commentator.

Red flags of red flags: Thousands of Chinese military personnel waving red flags paraded at a sports stadium in a city across the border from Hong Kong. Armoured vehicles were also seen raising concerns that the XI Jinping government may intervene to end 10 weeks of unrest in Hong Kong.

On Our Specials

Lynched again by red tape?: The world watched in horror as the video of a man being lynched went viral in April 2017. Pehlu Khan died in a hospital shortly after the incident. Two years later, that video, a clinching piece of evidence in this case, was disregarded in the court. All six accused, who were tried as adults for the lynching of Khan, were acquitted. Uday Singh Rana speaks to Pehlu Khan's lawyer, who explained why the judge’s decision to not admit the video as evidence was controversial.

Falling out: Amid growing incidents of lynching and deteriorating law and order situation in the state, Bihar police officers are locked in a bitter war of words, reflecting the rot that has set in the state police force over the years. Ashok Mishra argues that at the heart of the tug of war is Bihar government’s decision to bifurcate the state police force into two separate wings.

On Reel

Director Quentin Tarantino’s latest movie 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood', featuring Brad Pitt and Leonardo Dicaprio, created huge buzz even before it was premiered at Cannes this year. Here's why.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.