News18 Daybreak | UP, Maha, HP on Toes to Stop Virus Spread from Delhi, 3 More States and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Test Must, Wedding Guest Limit Cut, Night Curbs: UP, Maha, HP on Toes to Stop Virus Spread from Delhi, 3 More States

As Covid-19 cases show an upward trend, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued fresh guidelines in the state. According to the advisory, now only 100 people will be allowed to attend the wedding. The Himachal Pradesh government decided Monday to keep all schools and colleges closed till December 31 and imposed a night curfew in four districts. The curfew will be in place from Tuesday to December 15 in Shimla, Mandi, Kangra and Kullu districts from 8 pm to 6 am.

Tarun Gogoi, Former Assam CM, Passes Away at 86; Was on Life Support Due to Post-Covid Complications

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, who was undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital for post-COVID complication, passed away on Monday evening at the age of 86. Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced his death. The octogenerian Congress leader's health condition had deteriorated today morning. Gogoi, who was on ventilation and had suffered a multi-organ failure, was on dialysis on Sunday.

Facing Sikkim and AP, China Sets Up Villages Near Doklam; Military Storage Bunkers Spotted

China's new villages close to the Line of Actual Control, meant ostensibly for settling civilians from far-flung areas close to the border, are part of strategy to enhance its military infrastructure in the area, top sources said. One such village has also come up near Doklam where military storage facilities have been observed, as per intelligence reports. Construction of the new hardened bunkers appears to be an effort at militarily reinforcing the larger Doklam region, the source said.

'Covishield Can't be Permitted till UK Approves': AIIMS's Dr Guleria Day After SII Revealed its Emergency Authorisation Plan

As Serum Institute of India ramps up production to have 100 million doses of coronavirus shots ready, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria said that the vaccine developers may apply for emergency authorisation but it cannot be permitted in India until the data is approved in the United Kingdom. Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of the firm, had said a day ago that if final-stage trial data show AstraZeneca’s candidate gives effective protection from the virus, the Serum Institute of India Ltd. — which is partnered to produce at least one billion doses — may get emergency authorization from New Delhi by December.

Kangana Ranaut Moves Bombay High Court to Quash Mumbai Police's FIR Against Her

Actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel filed a petition in the Bombay High Court on Monday, seeking to quash an FIR registered against them by Mumbai Police for allegedly “trying to create hatred and communal tension” through their posts on social media. The FIR, under sedition charges, was registered pursuant to orders passed by the Bandra magistrate’s court directing the police to carry out an inquiry against Ranaut and her sister following a complaint lodged against them.

My Mother Reminded Me of My Father's Dream, Encouraged Me to Play for India: Mohammed Siraj

Despite losing his "biggest supporter", fast bowler Mohammed Siraj is now focussed to fulfill his late father's wish to represent Team India and perform well in the upcoming series against Australia. Siraj's father passed away on Friday and the Indian pacer decided to stay with the Indian Test team in Australia, even though the Indian cricket board offered him fly back home.