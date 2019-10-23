News18 Daybreak | US Govt Expresses Concern over 'Humanitarian Crisis' in J&K and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today’s Big Stories

‘Humanitarian crisis’: US lawmakers express concern over J&K situation in first Congressional hearing

In the first US Congressional hearing on India’s removal of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, the Trump administration expressed that there is a “humanitarian crisis” in J&K but added that its relationship with India was one of “partnership” and not “dictation”. It also said that it was denied on numerous occasions permission to travell to the state after August 5, when Article 370 was implemented and the state was put under lockdown. US Acting Assistant Secretary Alice Wells, however, said that the US government hasn’t taken a stand on the issue. Pakistan's Imran Khan government was also reprimanded during the hearing for contributing to the terror infrastructure.

Two accused of Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tiwari's murder arrested from Gujarat

In a major breakthrough, two men allegedly involved in the sensational killing of Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tiwari were arrested by Gujarat's Anti-terrorism Squad from the Rajasthan border. The two have been identified as Ashfaq Shaikh and Moinuddin Pathan, both residents of Surat. Police are said to have nabbed the absconding men when they were on the way to their families as they had run out of cash. This takes the arrests in the case up to six. The police had said the conspiracy to kill Tiwari was hatched in Surat as the suspects were upset with the derogatory remarks made by him against Prophet Mohammad in 2015.

In Other News

Another Brexit delay: After Prime Minister Boris Johnson paused legislation on his deal following a parliamentary defeat, European Union Council President Donald Tusk urged the bloc’s leaders to extend the deadline for Brexit as Britain could possibly be headed for another election to break the impasse.

An awaited opening: Clearing the decks for the opening of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor, India and Pakistan will sign the final agreement on October 24 at the 'zero point' on the border near the Dera Baba Nanak. The choice of spot hints that both sides aren’t keen on holding a proper ceremony for it.

Partial redemption: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media corruption case filed by the CBI. The Congress leader, however, continues to be in custody of the Enforcement Directorate and cannot walk free immediately.

Another term: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party held onto power in a nail-biter of a Canadian general election on Monday but as a weakened minority government. He has to form an alliance and today.

On Our Specials

NCRB data: The highest number of foreign prison inmates in India are from Bangladesh and most of them are lodged in the prisons of West Bengal, according to the data compiled for 2017 by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Suhas Munshi writes that these two facts put together could give ammunition to the BJP that is looking to dislodge the ruling Trinamool Congress in the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal.

Candid: William Dalrymple’s latest 576-page energetic page-turner The Anarchy, which recounts the rise of the world’s first Multi National Corporation – The East India Company – in the turbulent political landscape of late Mughal India, is already a bestseller. In an interview with News18's Sougata Mukhopadhyay in Kolkata, the historical and author explains why history should be rewritten, but not in the way Amit Shah has in mind.

On Reel

Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee met PM Modi at his official residence in New Delhi on Tuesday. Soon after emerging from the meeting, Banerjee said that he was privileged to meet the PM and called it a unique experience. Watch to know more.

Curated and compiled by Chitwan Kaur and Angana Chakrabarti

