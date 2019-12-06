News18 Daybreak | US House of Representatives to Proceed with Articles of Impeachment Against Trump and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today’s Big Stories

'No choice but to act': US House of Representatives to proceed with Articles of Impeachment against Trump

The US House is pressing forward to draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Thursday. "Our democracy is what is at stake," Pelosi said somberly. “The president leaves us no choice but to act.” Pelosi delivered the historic announcement in solemn tones, drawing on the Constitution and the Founding Fathers, as Democrats push toward a vote, possibly before Christmas.

Reacting to the development, Trump tweeted that if Democrats “are going to impeach me, do it now, fast". He said he wanted to get on to a “fair trial” in the Senate. The president also said that Democrats have “gone crazy."

Set on fire, Unnao rape survivor ran for a kilometre shouting for help; airlifted to Delhi in critical state

Just a week after the brutal rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad, a rape survivor was set ablaze in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao allegedly by the man accused of raping her, along with four others. All five have been arrested. The incident took place on Thursday morning when the accused, out on bail, attempted to burn the woman by dousing her with kerosene more than a kilometre away from her home on a deserted road.

The woman was first shifted to Lucknow's Civil hospital with 90% burns and then airlifted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital for treatment. Reacting to the gruesome incident, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi trained guns at Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the law and order situation in the state.

Onion prices: Amid a row regarding sky-high onion prices in the country, Union Minister Ashwini Choubey said he did not know the price of the vegetable as he is a "vegetarian". The Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare's comment came just a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's 'insensitive' onion remark in the Lok Sabha led to outrage on social media.

Scathing attack: Congress leader P Chidambaram, who attended Parliament on Thursday after being granted bail by the Supreme Court a day before in the INX Media Case, slammed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her remark on onions in Parliament.

Blame-game: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh's suggestion that the 1984 anti-Sikh riots could have been avoided if-then home minister PV Narasimha Rao had heeded the suggestion of calling in the Army drew sharp reaction from the BJP which on Thursday blamed Rajiv Gandhi for the massacre.

India vs West Indies: Round 2 of India vs West Indies is set to begin today with the first of three T20Is in Hyderabad. The two teams had faced earlier this year after the 50-over World Cup when India toured the Caribbean. India had dominated that tour, winning across formats, sweeping the T20Is 3-0.

Lacklustre turnout, money matters: Karnataka saw polling for 15 assembly seats on Thursday in by-elections that are crucial for the survival of the Bharatiya Janata Party government. The BJP needs at least 111 to make it to the halfway mark. Little wonder then that the party is scrambling to retain power. For all the hype that the run-up to the bypolls saw, the voter turnout was lacklustre in most places. But the desperation of the parties was quite evident, when scenes like BJP workers falling at the feet of voters around polling booths in Yeshwantpura were witnessed. CNN-News18’s Bengaluru bureau examines the quirks and cracks of a democracy, which were on full view in Karnataka bypolls.

Saas, Bahu and Social Networks: While most young women in urban India enjoy greater opportunities these days to form and benefit from social connections created online as well as offline, a study suggests many of their rural counterparts are not so fortunate. And the blame could, in many cases, lie with the mother-in-law. Eram Agha spoke to the authors of a working paper to understand the impact of mother-in-law’s on the life of a rural Indian woman as well as her household, and how this could be a guide for policymakers.

Following two-day-long discussions between Home Minister Amit Shah and representatives of students’ bodies and civil society groups of Assam, the union cabinet cleared the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, or CAB, on Wednesday. It will be taken up in the Parliament next week. Watch to know more.

