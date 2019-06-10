Take the pledge to vote

News18 Daybreak | Verdict in Rape-Murder Case of 8-year-old Kathua Girl Today and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Get a fresh dose of the news that matters delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way to get you started and informed for the day ahead.

Updated:June 10, 2019, 8:42 AM IST
News18 Daybreak | Verdict in Rape-Murder Case of 8-year-old Kathua Girl Today and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For
Illustration by Mir Suhail/ News18
Loading...

Today's Big Stories

Death penalty for Kathua rape accused? Verdict in rape-murder of 8-year-old today

The verdict in the case of rape and murder of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir is likely to be delivered by a special court in Jammu and Kashmir today. According to the 15-page charge sheet, the eight-year-old girl, who was kidnapped on January 10 last year, was allegedly raped in captivity in a small village temple in Kathua district after having been kept sedated for four days before she was bludgeoned to death. Elaborate security arrangements have been made in and around the court and in Kathua and the situation will be monitored closely today.

Barred from carrying bodies of slain party workers to Kolkata, BJP decides to observe 'Black Day' across Bengal today

The BJP will be observing ‘Black Day’ today across the state in light of an earlier altercation with Trinamool, which lead to three deaths — two from the BJP and one from the Trinamool Congress. The two parties have, however, claimed to have lost a few more of their party supporters. Sunday saw another altercation break out between police and a group of leaders belonging to the saffron party in North 24 Parganas district when the bodies of the slain party workers were stopped from being taken to Kolkata. The Union Home Minister has issued a stern warning to Mamata Banerjee’s government, asking it to maintain law and order. TMC also hit back at the Centre.

In Other News

Freedom of press?: The Editors Guild has condemned the arrests of freelance journalist Prashant Kanojia, Ishika Singh, head of a Noida-based news channel and Anuj Shukla, one of the editors of the channel. The three were arrested over alleged “objectionable” contests related to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

India vs Australia: India on Sunday registered a 36-run win over Australia in their ICC World Cup group stage match at London’s The Oval. Shikhar Dhawan’s ton and half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma saw India score 352-5 against Australia’s 316.

Going solo: The Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) on Sunday announced that it will not be a part of the BJP-led NDA outside Bihar and will contest the upcoming assembly polls in four states on its own. The decision was taken in order to attain the status of a national party by 2020.

Visit to Maldives: In his first bilateral visit to the Maldives in his second term as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi proposed a “global conference” on countering terrorism calling it the biggest threat that humanity faces. "Combating terrorism and radicalisation is the most accurate test of the leadership in the world," he said.

On Our Specials

Begrudging acceptance: A slowing economy and severe unemployment crisis have been the pain points of the Modi’s government’s first term. Back then, however, the Centre had remained in complete denial. Now, as the latest economic and jobs data underlines the massive problems at hand, there is reluctant acknowledgment of the crisis. But, as Sindhu Bhattacharya argues, this is just the first step.

Violent times: In North 24 Parganas’ Sandeshkali, where the clashes between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP led to the deaths of three party workers, Sujit Nath talks to villagers who only hope for peace to prevail. Political experts, however, feel that with each party trying to hold sway over areas, such clashes and killings will continue.

Where’s the satire: Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy in a book launch a few weeks chided the media for “belittling” politicians. Ravi Shanker Kapoor argues that politicians should learn to take a joke. He writes: “What the Hon’ble Chief Minister seems to forget is that there is something called Article 19 of the Constitution. It states, ‘All citizens shall have the right (a) to freedom of speech and expression…’”

On Reel

Bharat was Eid's big Bollywood release. Sonali Kulkarni, a 44-year-old, plays mother to Salman Khan, who's 53. This isn't new though as Bollywood likes its women young. Watch to know more.

