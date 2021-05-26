News18 Daybreak | Very Severe Cyclonic Storm 40 km from Odisha Coast; Subodh Kumar Jaiswal Appointed New CBI Director

Cyclone Yaas: Very Severe Cyclonic Storm 40 km from Odisha Coast, 3 Lakh People Evacuated

Cyclone Yaas is likely to make landfall near Dhamra port between Basudevpur in Bhadrak district and Bahanaga in Balasore district on Wednesday, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena. The landfall process will begin at 4 am of Wednesday and continue for four hours till 8 am and all 77 blocks have been kept under high-impact zone category. Wind speed during the landfall will be around 140-155 kmph, gusting to 180 kmph. Over three lakh people have been evacuated from the low-lying and vulnerable areas in Odisha, as the countdown for Wednesday’s landfall of the very severe cyclonic storm “Yaas” began.

Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, CISF Chief and Former Maharashtra DGP, Appointed New CBI Director

Former Maharashtra director general of police Subodh Kumar Jaiswal was on Tuesday appointed the new director for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The decision was taken during a high-powered committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and comprising Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Congress Lok Sabha floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. He has been appointed as the director of CBI for a period of two years, the ministry order said. Jaiswal is a 1985-batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre, and is currently serving as the chief of CISF.

Moderna’s Single-dose Covid-19 Vaccine in India Likely Next Year; Pfizer Ready with 5 Cr Doses for 2021

Moderna is expecting to launch a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in India next year and is in talks with Cipla among other Indian firms, while another US giant Pfizer is ready to offer 5 crore shots in 2021 itself but it wants significant regulatory relaxations including indemnification, sources said on Tuesday. While Moderna has conveyed to Indian authorities that it does not have surplus vaccines to share in 2021, there are limited prospects of Johnson & Johnson exporting its jabs from the US to other countries in the near future, the sources privy to discussions added.

New IT Rules: Facebook Says Aiming to Comply Basis More Talks with Govt, Twitter Silent

The new IT rules that were published by the government of India comes into effect on Wednesday, May 26, and directly impacts social media companies operating in India. With the likes of Facebook and Twitter having massive presence in India, the deadline seemingly puts the companies at risk of being banned in the country. However, there has been no clarity or official announcements from the central government regarding whether they would seek to impose a ban on platforms that are accessed by crores in India everyday. On this note, a Facebook spokesperson has seemingly hinted that while the company does “aim to comply” with the new IT rules, it would likely only do so after clarifying “issues which need more engagement with the government.”

Salman Khan Files Defamation Complaint Against Actor KRK for His ‘Radhe’ Review

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has filed a defamation complaint in a Mumbai court against actor Kamaal R Khan over the latter’s review of the just released Hindi film ‘Radhe’. A legal notice in regards to the complaint was sent to Kamaal Khan by the legal team of the superstar, who has played the lead role in the film, ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’, on Monday. Kamaal Khan acknowledged the development. He tweeted, “Salman Khan files a defamation case against me for Radhe’s review!" In another tweet, Kamaal said that here on, he will not review any of Salman’s films.

Sars-CoV-2 Virus That Causes Covid-19 Found in Sewage Water Samples in Lucknow

Traces of the virus that causes Covid-19 have been found in sewage water samples collected in Lucknow, officials have said. The process for the collection of sewage water has been initiated by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the country’s premier scientific body, and the World Health Organization (WHO) across several cities. The Sars-CoV-2 virus was detected in wastewater samples from Rukpur Khadra in the Uttar Pradesh capital on May 19. Samples were collected from Ghantaghar and Machhli Mohal areas as well. Previously, the virus was detected in wastewater samples in Mumbai.

