News18 Daybreak | Violence Erupts in JNU as Masked Mob Attacks Students, Teachers and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today’s Big Stories

Violence erupts in JNU as masked mob attacks students, teachers; police say peace restored, varsities protest

Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police.

Over 20 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

How it unfolded: The students alleged that the attackers entered hostels and assaulted students and teachers. Video footage aired by some TV channels showed a group of men, who were brandishing hockey sticks, moving around a building.

Surajit Mazumdar, a professor of economics at JNU, blamed the administration for Sunday’s violence and said masked goons threatened the families of faculty members.

Manhandled: Swaraj Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav was manhandled outside the campus He said police personnel deployed on the campus were standing instead of controlling the situation.

Several political leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Meenakshi Lekhi, Sanjay Singh and Manoj Tiwari visited the injured students at AIIMS.

In Other News

Middle East aftermath: Iraq lawmakers voted in favour of a resolution that calls for ending foreign military presence in the country aimed to get the US to withdraw some 5,000 troops present in different parts. Iran also said it would further roll back its commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers.

Court in session: With the reopening of the Supreme Court on today after winter vacation, all eyes will be on the adjudication of contentious issues including controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act and abrogation of provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution.

Rebuff: Cyrus Mistry said he is not interested in getting back to the Tata Group in any capacity at all, ahead of the Supreme Court's hearing on an urgent petition seeking to set aside the NCLAT order reinstalling him as the group chairman and also in the board of group companies.

Tragic: A 25-year-old man from the minority Sikh community was killed by an unidentified person in Pakistan's Peshawar, a day after outrage over the recent incident of vandalism at Gurudwara Nankana Sahib. He has been identified as Ravinder Singh, the brother of Pakistan's first Sikh news anchor Harmeet Singh.

On Our Specials

Anti-CAA stand: The Archbishop of Latin Catholic Diocese, Trivandrum, said it seemed that minorities, especially Muslims were being targeted and marginalised in the country. Neethu Reghukumar reports that Archbishop Dr Soosapakiam told this to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju here when the latter met him as part of the BJP’s outreach nationwide campaign to dispel “misinformation” on the amended Citizenship Act that has triggered a wave of protests across the country.

The tippling point: Cedric Wilson, the wise old professor stood by the gate of a graveyard. Opposite to the graveyard stood a new distillery of Glenrothes. The professor was summoned to investigate a mystery behind reports of ominous sightings of a ghost at the Glenrothes. Standing by the headstones, the professor wondered, “What could be disturbing the dead?” Manu Remakant writes of ghosts and whiskeys in this week’s The Tippling Point.

On Reel

The Uddhav Thackeray government on Sunday officially announced the portfolio allocation for the Maharashtra government after over a month of coming to power. Watch to know more.

Curated and compiled by Chitwan Kaur

