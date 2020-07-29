News18 Daybreak | West Bengal Extends Lockdown Till August 31; Rafale Jets to Arrive Today, Security Tightened

57% Residents of Slums, 16% in Housing Societies Were Exposed to Covid-19 in Mumbai: Survey; Bengal Extends Lockdown Till August 31

BMC’s first sero-survey study, carried out in three wards of the city, has found that 57% of the respondents who were exposed to coronavirus were from slums and 16% of those exposed were from residential housing societies. The prevalence of the infection was found to be marginally higher in women compared to men and the results also suggested that asymptomatic infections were likely on the higher side.

Lockdown extended: Amid reports of community spread of COVID-19 in some pockets of West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the lockdown in containment zones will continue till August 31 as also the biweekly restrictions in place to contain the pandemic.

Highest ever: Uttar Pradesh tested 1.06 lakh Covid-19 samples, even as the state saw its biggest single-day spike of 3,578 fresh cases in 24 hours. As per officials, this is the highest number of samples tested in a day by any state, so far since the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

In Other News

Hopes pinned: Delhi Metro which has remained inoperative for the past four months due to the Covid-19 lockdown has incurred a revenue loss of nearly Rs 1,000 crore. In order to recover losses in the short term, DMRC could shore up revenue by improving density, increasing the frequency of trains and higher ridership.

Probe continues: Bihar Police has stepped into the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case to start a separate enquiry independent of Mumbai police. An FIR has been registered against actress Rhea Chakraborty under various sections, including abetment to suicide, on the complaint of Sushant's father.

Summoned: The Enforcement Directorate has directed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's elder brother, Agrasain Gehlot, to appear before it, in a case of alleged money laundering linked to exporting fertiliser. On July 22, the central agency raided Agrasain Gehlot's premises in Jodhpur with the case filed under the criminal charges of PMLA.

Security tightened: Authorities tightened security and imposed prohibitory orders near the Ambala Air Force Station in Haryana on Tuesday ahead of the arrival of five Rafale jets from France, banning shooting of videos and photography. The Ambala district administration also prohibited people from flying private drones within the three-km radius of the air base.

Heading backwards? The body of a Dalit woman was taken off a funeral pyre in Uttar Pradesh by a group of upper-caste men who said she could not be cremated on communal land, police said. The funeral was being held last week when about 200 men stopped the cremation going ahead, saying the site was not meant for lower-caste villagers, police said.

On Our Specials

India vs China: The first batch of five French Rafale fighter jets, out of the total 36 purchased by India is set to land in Ambala on Wednesday. The timing of their arrival couldn’t be more critical given that India is locked in a tense standoff with China in several areas along the LAC. Military aviation experts say Rafale’s addition would significantly enhance the IAF's overall operational capability to counter the Chinese threat, Rajiv Kumar writes.

Bihar polls: Rahul Gandhi held a virtual meeting with senior functionaries of the Bihar Congress earlier this month assuring his full time in the campaigning for the state assembly elections and assertively avowed to ‘fight the elections and form the government’ in Bihar. Ashok Mishra writes, with Poor Report Card Since 1989, Can Rahul's Newfound Interest in Bihar Change party’s Fortune?