News18 Daybreak | WHO Says Indian Covid-19 Variant Found in 44 Countries, Covaxin Shortage Hits Delhi's 18-44 Inoculation Drive

WHO Says Indian Covid-19 Variant Found in 44 Countries

The World Health Organization said Wednesday that a variant of Covid-19 behind the acceleration of India’s explosive outbreak has been found in dozens of countries all over the world. The UN health agency said the B.1.617 variant of Covid-19, first found in India in October, had been detected in more than 4,500 samples uploaded to an open-access database “from 44 countries in all six WHO regions". “And WHO has received reports of detections from five additional countries," it said in its weekly epidemiological update on the pandemic.

35 Killed in Gaza, 3 in Israel as Both Sides Carry Out Intensive Air Strikes

Hostilities between Israel and Hamas escalated overnight, with 35 Palestinians killed in Gaza and three in Israel in the most intensive aerial exchanges for years. Israel carried out hundreds of air strikes in Gaza into the early hours of Wednesday, as the Islamist group and other Palestinian militant groups fired multiple rocket barrages at Tel Aviv and Beersheba. One multi-story residential building in Gaza collapsed and another was heavily damaged after they were repeatedly hit by Israeli air strikes.

Two Bengal Districts Among Top 20 Where Every 2nd Person Tested Positive Last Week

Aweek after the new government was sworn in West Bengal, the adjacent districts of Kolkata and North 24 Parganas continue to be among the epicenters of Covid-19. The Centre has said nearly half the people who have been tested here over the last one week have are positive. These are among the 20 such districts in India reporting such high positivity rates. The weekly positivity rate from May 4 to 10 of Kolkata and North 24 Parganas districts was pegged at 44.4% and 46.7%, respectively.

Covaxin Shortage Hits Delhi’s 18-44 Inoculation Drive, Govt to Float Global Tender for Vaccines

The Delhi government will float a global tender for procuring coronavirus vaccines, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday, as the city government grapples with a shortage of doses. He alleged that the BJP-ruled Centre was “forcing" state governments to invite global tenders for vaccine procurement. The Central government wants the states to compete and fight with each other in the international market for vaccines, Sisodai alleged. Sisodia also demanded the Centre to launch a nationwide COVID vaccination drive on the line of pulse polio campaign.

After 71 Bodies Fished Out of Ganga in Bihar, 45 Found Floating in UP’s Ballia and Ghazipur

Bodies were seen floating in the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia and Ghazipur districts, according to local residents and the authorities on Tuesday. Meanwhile, at least 71 bodies were fished out from the Ganga in Bihar’s Buxar, which is downstream the two UP districts, triggering suspicion that these could be of COVID-19 patients. According to Ballia residents, at least 45 bodies were seen floating at the Ujiyar, Kulhadia and Bharauli ghats in the Narahi area. However, the district authorities did not tell the exact number of bodies found there.

India Projected to Grow at 10.1% in 2022 but Outlook for 2021 Highly Fragile: UN

India is forecast to grow at 10.1 per cent in 2022, becoming the fastest growing major economy in the world, the United Nations said on Tuesday, but cautioned that the growth outlook of 2021 was “highly fragile" as the country was the “new hotbed of the pandemic." The United Nations, in its mid-year update of the World Economic Situation and Prospects (WESP) which was first released in January 2021, projected that the Indian economy would grow at 10.1 per cent in the calendar year 2022, nearly double the 5.9 per cent growth forecast for the country in the January report.

