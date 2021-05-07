News18 Daybreak | Why Bihar, UP Are Denting India's Vaccine Drive, New Tamil Nadu Cabinet Has a Stalin, Gandhi and Nehru

Month-long Lockdown, Pop-up Hospitals, Vaccine: Dr Fauci on India’s Covid Conundrum

Terming the current situation in India ‘very desperate’ and ‘urgent’, America’s top public health expert and one of the foremost authorities on SARS-CoV-2, Dr Anthony Fauci suggested that the government marshal all its resources, including the armed forces, to immediately build makeshift field hospitals, and urged other countries to help with not only materials but also personnel.

Black Fungus Rears Its Head Again in Covid Patients. What is Mucormycosis and Why is it Fatal?

Even as India reels under the second wave of Covid-19, doctors at Delhi-based Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) have again reported multiple cases of deadly fungal infection mucormycosis in the recovering coronavirus patients. The black fungal infection, triggered by Covid-19, last year caused many of the patients to lose their eyesight. According to Dr Manish Munjal, a senior ENT surgeon at SGRH, the hospital has admitted six patients with mucormycosis infection in the last two days.

Logistics, Lockdown and Lost Nerves: Why Bihar, UP Are Denting India’s Vaccine Drive

Even as India steams through the Covid-19 vaccine exercise pushing past humongous obstacles like hesitancy and fear among citizens, and teething logistical issues, two of its most populous states - Bihar and Uttar Pradesh - are impairing its collective performance. The rural-dominated states are lagging behind in terms of the worst ratio of vaccination per million population. Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, has administered only around 58,000 jabs per million population while Bihar, the third most populous state, stands a shade better at 61,587 doses.

All in a Name? New Tamil Nadu Cabinet Has a Stalin, Gandhi and Nehru

The 34-member new cabinet in Tamil Nadu announced by MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has some unusual and unique names, as far as the nation’s politics is concerned. While Stalin continues to lead from the front, a ‘Gandhi’ as well as a ‘Nehru’ have been appointed as ministers. Governor Banwarilal Purohit has approved the list of ministers ahead of Stalin’s swearing-in ceremony on Friday at the Raj Bhavan. Stalin, who is all set to become a chief minister for the first time, has proposed KN Nehru’s name for the portfolio of Minister for Municipal Administration in charge of Urban and Water Supply and R Gandhi’s name for Handlooms and Textiles, Khadi and Village Industries Board, and Boodhan and Gramadhan.

IPL 2021 to Resume in England? Counties Offer to Host Remainder of League in September

IPL 2021 was suspended midway through the season after several cricketers began testing positive for the coronavirus. The top brass of the BCCI and IPL Governing Council maintains that the league hasn’t been cancelled and as soon as they consider it safe enough, it will resume. But the big question is when and where? Seems another option has opened up for BCCI with a report claiming that a group of English counties has written to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) expressing interest to host the remainder of IPL 2021.

MP Murder Convict Out on Parole Has Been Cremating Bodies of Covid-19 Victims Forsaken by Kin

The unprecedented death and loss caused by the second wave of Covid-19 in India seem to have melted the hearts of even hardened criminals. A murder convict who is out on parole in Madhya Pradesh, for instance, has turned to serve the public by performing the last rites of covid-19 victims at a crematorium. Shyam Baba who was convicted in a murder case in 2009 was recently released from prison on parole. As Covid-related fatalities increased, Baba decided to start serving at a local crematorium in Dhar district, around 60 km from Indore. While cremation of Covid-positive patients requires those performing last rites to follow strict protocols, Baba has made it a point to perform the last rites of Covid-19 victims whose own families decline to cremate them out of fear of infection.

