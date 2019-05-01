English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak | Will China Lift Hold on Masood Azhar's Blacklisting? UN Meet Today and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For
Get a fresh dose of the news that matters delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way to get you started and informed for the day ahead.
File photo of JeM chief Masood Azhar.
Loading...
Today's Big Stories
Beijing says it made ‘some progress' on Masood Azhar listing issue
A day ahead of the UN sanctions committee meeting, China said the issue of designating Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN will be "properly resolved". “I can only say that I believe that this will be properly resolved," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said. He further added that China supported the listing issue through dialogue and consultation, which “are going on within the committee and has achieved some progress.” The statement comes a day after Pakistan said that it was open for the listing of Azhar.
Complainant in harassment case against CJI withdraws from inquiry panel
The former Supreme Court employee who had accused Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment withdrew from the inquiry being conducted by the in-house panel of three judges, saying that she felt she was unlikely to get any justice there. In a press release, the woman said she has decided not to participate in the inquiry by the Bobde Panel as there was no support for her at the hearings despite her "impaired hearing, nervousness and fear". The woman hadn’t been allowed to be accompanied by a lawyer.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj confirmed the death of four members of a Sikh family at an apartment complex in US's Cincinnati. The minister said that while one was an Indian national on a visit to US, the others were "persons of Indian origin". Local reports, quoting Sikh temple leaders, said that the victims have been identified as Hakikat Singh Panag, his wife Paramjit Kaur, their daughter Shalinder Kaur, and his wife's sister, Amarjit Kaur. Swaraj said it wasn't 'hate crime'.
In Other News
Navy, IAF put on standby after Cylone ‘Fani’ intensifies into severe storm
The IMD confirmed that Cyclone ‘Fani’ has intensified into an 'extremely severe storm' and will cross the Odisha coast by Friday afternoon. An alert has been issued for Odisha, West Bengal and parts of Andhra Pradesh
Footprints of ‘Yeti’ beast found in Himalayan mountains, claims Army
A mountaineering expedition team of the Indian Army on Monday claimed to have seen a huge footprint of mythical character Yeti near Makalu Base camp in Nepal. “..nature, history and science never write their final story," the Army wrote in a tweet. Do you remember where you have seen the Yeti before? Well, pop culture has been chasing the Yeti long before the Indian Army.
Vistara to hire 100 pilots, 400 cabin crew from grounded Jet Airways
The premium carrier Vistara is hiring around 500--100 pilots and 400 cabin crew--mostly from the grounded Jet Airways Earlier, budget carrier SpiceJet said it would hire 500 from Jet, including 100 pilots.
Centre wants more time to Rafale reply, SC rejects
The Centre sought four weeks from the Supreme Court to file a reply to petitions seeking review of the court’s December 14 judgement that gave it a clean chit in the Rafale fighter jet deal but was granted just four days to tender its response.
News18 Election Tracker
The Election Commission gave a clean chit to PM Narendra Modi over his comments in which he had claimed that the Congress had been forced to contest from places dominated by the minority community. EC’s nod came even as the Supreme Court sought a response from the poll body on a plea by the Congress alleging “inaction” on complaints against Amit Shah and Modi.
In another controversial decision, the poll body served a notice to the Samajwadi Party’s Varanasi candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav and directed him to procure a no-objection certificate from the Border Security Force.
Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who has been facing flak from the top court for attributing the ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ jibe aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi to it, apologised to the court. Gandhi was asked to file a fresh affidavit and keep his political stand to himself.
On Our Specials
My first ballot: In Bihar’s Patna city, Rounak Kumar Gunjan finds that for first-time voters the toss-up is between caste and national issues when it comes to whom they will decide to vote.
How women vote: The quest to figure out how any one category of citizens votes is quixotic as every category is internally diverse. Where you stand determines what you see. So what were the women of Tamil Nadu thinking before voting in this election? Swarna Rajagopalan argues that for the women of the state, local issues trump national concerns.
On Reel
Earlier this week, President Maithripala Sirisena banned all face-covering in the wake of the Easter Sunday bombings for "protection of the public". News18 finds out what the Sri Lankan locals think about the emergency law.
Beijing says it made ‘some progress' on Masood Azhar listing issue
A day ahead of the UN sanctions committee meeting, China said the issue of designating Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN will be "properly resolved". “I can only say that I believe that this will be properly resolved," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said. He further added that China supported the listing issue through dialogue and consultation, which “are going on within the committee and has achieved some progress.” The statement comes a day after Pakistan said that it was open for the listing of Azhar.
Complainant in harassment case against CJI withdraws from inquiry panel
The former Supreme Court employee who had accused Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment withdrew from the inquiry being conducted by the in-house panel of three judges, saying that she felt she was unlikely to get any justice there. In a press release, the woman said she has decided not to participate in the inquiry by the Bobde Panel as there was no support for her at the hearings despite her "impaired hearing, nervousness and fear". The woman hadn’t been allowed to be accompanied by a lawyer.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj confirmed the death of four members of a Sikh family at an apartment complex in US's Cincinnati. The minister said that while one was an Indian national on a visit to US, the others were "persons of Indian origin". Local reports, quoting Sikh temple leaders, said that the victims have been identified as Hakikat Singh Panag, his wife Paramjit Kaur, their daughter Shalinder Kaur, and his wife's sister, Amarjit Kaur. Swaraj said it wasn't 'hate crime'.
In Other News
Navy, IAF put on standby after Cylone ‘Fani’ intensifies into severe storm
The IMD confirmed that Cyclone ‘Fani’ has intensified into an 'extremely severe storm' and will cross the Odisha coast by Friday afternoon. An alert has been issued for Odisha, West Bengal and parts of Andhra Pradesh
Footprints of ‘Yeti’ beast found in Himalayan mountains, claims Army
A mountaineering expedition team of the Indian Army on Monday claimed to have seen a huge footprint of mythical character Yeti near Makalu Base camp in Nepal. “..nature, history and science never write their final story," the Army wrote in a tweet. Do you remember where you have seen the Yeti before? Well, pop culture has been chasing the Yeti long before the Indian Army.
Vistara to hire 100 pilots, 400 cabin crew from grounded Jet Airways
The premium carrier Vistara is hiring around 500--100 pilots and 400 cabin crew--mostly from the grounded Jet Airways Earlier, budget carrier SpiceJet said it would hire 500 from Jet, including 100 pilots.
Centre wants more time to Rafale reply, SC rejects
The Centre sought four weeks from the Supreme Court to file a reply to petitions seeking review of the court’s December 14 judgement that gave it a clean chit in the Rafale fighter jet deal but was granted just four days to tender its response.
News18 Election Tracker
The Election Commission gave a clean chit to PM Narendra Modi over his comments in which he had claimed that the Congress had been forced to contest from places dominated by the minority community. EC’s nod came even as the Supreme Court sought a response from the poll body on a plea by the Congress alleging “inaction” on complaints against Amit Shah and Modi.
In another controversial decision, the poll body served a notice to the Samajwadi Party’s Varanasi candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav and directed him to procure a no-objection certificate from the Border Security Force.
Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who has been facing flak from the top court for attributing the ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ jibe aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi to it, apologised to the court. Gandhi was asked to file a fresh affidavit and keep his political stand to himself.
On Our Specials
My first ballot: In Bihar’s Patna city, Rounak Kumar Gunjan finds that for first-time voters the toss-up is between caste and national issues when it comes to whom they will decide to vote.
How women vote: The quest to figure out how any one category of citizens votes is quixotic as every category is internally diverse. Where you stand determines what you see. So what were the women of Tamil Nadu thinking before voting in this election? Swarna Rajagopalan argues that for the women of the state, local issues trump national concerns.
On Reel
Earlier this week, President Maithripala Sirisena banned all face-covering in the wake of the Easter Sunday bombings for "protection of the public". News18 finds out what the Sri Lankan locals think about the emergency law.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vishal Dadlani Fined Rs 10 Lakh for His Tweet Against Jain Monk Tarun Sagar
- Spurs Misfire, Young Team Shines: 3 Things We Learned From Tottenham vs Ajax
- Inspired by Squids, Scientists Create Fabric That Adjusts to Body Temperature
- Rishi Kapoor Almost Cancer Free, to Be Back in Mumbai Soon, Confirms Randhir Kapoor
- Oldest Human Footprint Dating Back Over 15,000 Years Found in Chile
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results