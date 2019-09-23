News18 Daybreak | With Trump in First Row at 'Howdy, Modi' Event, PM Justifies Kashmir Move and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today’s Big Stories

With Trump in first row at 'Howdy, Modi' event, PM justifies Kashmir move, takes potshot at Pakistan

With US President Donald Trump in the front row of the audience, Prime Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India bid farewell to Article 370, which allowed terrorism and separatism to rear its head in the state. Modi also targeted Pakistan from the stage of the ‘Howdy, Modi’ event in Houston, Texas, which was attended by over 50,000 Indian-Americans.

Veiled snide: Without naming Pakistan, Modi took a jab at Pakistan when he said that the perpetrators of the 9/11 attacks in the US and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks were both found in the same country.

His statement on terror emanating out of Pakistan came after the US President said that he was committed to saving innocent lives from “radical Islamist terrorism”.

Presidential pitch: The event also saw Modi backed Trump’s candidacy for the upcoming US Presidential elections. His words rang loud through the thronging crowds when he said ‘Abki baar Trump Sarkaar’ (this time Trump government), a twist on BJP’s campaign slogan during the Lok Sabha elections.

The event is said to be as crucial for Trump, whose chances of winning the Presidentship for a second time looks bleak given the dip in his approval rating to 44 per cent.

Pak & US to meet again: Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan will be meeting Donald Trump today despite many seeing the US President’s participation in the rally as an endorsement of the Indian government’s decision to effectively scrap Article 370. Khan will also raise the Kashmir issue at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 27.

In Other News

All eyes on SC: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Sunday that he was hopeful of a "positive" judgement, ahead of the Supreme Court hearing today of the rebel Congress-JDS MLAs' plea. With the dates announced for bypolls to the seats vacated by the rebel MLA's, only nine days are left to file nominations for the by-elections, with September 30 being the last day.

Bypolls in five states: The by-election to Pala Assembly segment in Kerala will be held today with the results expected to have a bearing on the future course of three major political fronts--LDF, UDF and BJP-led NDA-- in the southern state. Bypolls will be also be held in Dantewada (Chhattisgarh), Badharghat (Tripura) and Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh) today.

Fresh protests: Hong Kong police stormed a shopping mall where a pro-democracy protest turned violent on Sunday, and activists trashed fittings at the rail station next door. Hundreds of protesters, young and old, gathered in the mall in the New Territories town of Sha Tin, chanting: "Fight for freedom" and "Liberate Hong Kong”.

India vs South Africa: India captain Virat Kohli's bold move to bat first boomeranged on his team as Quinton de Kock (79) spearheaded South Africa's chase for a series-levelling nine-wicket win in the third T20 International here on Sunday. Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa as they restricted India to 134/9 in 20 overs.

On Our Specials

Care vs consent: Smitha Sadasivan was working with the Disability Legislation Unit of Chennai-based NGO Vidya Sagar and had been earning her own living for several years before she could finally "convince" her well-meaning uncle that she did not need his money every time he visited. Once when she protested, he tried to infantalize her and kiss her on the cheek. Sadasivan instantly rebuked him, following which her uncle finally ceased offering her cash or treating her like a child. Rakhi Bose writes why for persons with a disability, the line between consent and care is often thin and more complicated.

On Reel

After much speculation, India joins the list of the courtiers which has banned E-cigarettes. But are they toxic enough to invite a blanket ban? Watch to find out more.

