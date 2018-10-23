GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 Daybreak | Witness in Kerala Nun Rape Case Found Dead, Sabarimala Shuts on 6th Day and Other Stories You May Have Missed

Get a fresh dose of the news that matters delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way to get you started and informed for the day ahead.

News18.com

Updated:October 23, 2018, 7:46 AM IST
File photo of Father Kuriakose Kattuthara.
In case you missed it

Foul play: Father Kuriakose Kattuthara, a priest of the Jalandhar diocese who was a witness in the rape case filed by a nun against Bishop Franko Mulakkal, was found dead on Monday. Jose Kurian, brother of the deceased priest who had given a statement against Bishop Franco Mulakkal, on Monday said Father Kuriakose Kattuthara's death was not natural but a pre-planned murder.

Sabarimala shame: The doors to Sabarimala temple were closed on Monday night, six days after opening for the first time since the Supreme Court lifted the ban on entry of women of menstruating age, but not a single woman was allowed to climb the 18 steps to the hill shrine in all these days.

#WhoCleansYourShit: Dilavar is a manual scavenger who cleans human excreta for a living. He lives in one of the many shops that were collectively intended to serve as a market within a gated MCD complex in Delhi, and has been cleaning sewers for over 20 years now. Read the latest News18 Immersive to find out about the oppressive discrimination and aversion manual scavengers such as Dilavar have to face on a daily basis.

Amritsar train tragedy: Saurabh Madan alias Mithu, one of the organisers of Dussehra event at Amritsar's Dhobi Ghat where 61 people were killed, has alleged that he is being framed in the train accident due to "personal enmity". He claimed that there were nearly 10 announcements, asking people not to stand on the tracks.

Amritsar train accident

Inhuman policing: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notice to the police chief of Chhattisgarh over reports of an elderly woman and her daughter being allegedly stripped naked and severely beaten by a woman police personnel in front of male colleagues at a police station in Bilaspur.

Agree or disagree?

The performance of self-righteousness can be a dangerous thing. MJ Akbar's filing of defamation case against Priya Ramani, the first of several women to accuse him of sexual harassment, could seriously backfire against him. Asavari Singh writes how the #MeToo movement in India has turned the tables and reallocated the blaming and shaming that women have silently borne with for so long.​


On reel

The gates of the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala will close for a month on Monday and no woman of menstruating age has been able to enter the shrine for the last five days despite a landmark Supreme Court judgment. So far nine women, including two journalists, have tried to reach the holy 18 steps of the temple, but have had to return midway in the face of strong protests by devotees and an ultimatum by the chief priest to lock the temple if any woman entered.


| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
