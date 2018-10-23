English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak | Witness in Kerala Nun Rape Case Found Dead, Sabarimala Shuts on 6th Day and Other Stories You May Have Missed
Get a fresh dose of the news that matters delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way to get you started and informed for the day ahead.
File photo of Father Kuriakose Kattuthara.
Loading...
In case you missed it
Foul play: Father Kuriakose Kattuthara, a priest of the Jalandhar diocese who was a witness in the rape case filed by a nun against Bishop Franko Mulakkal, was found dead on Monday. Jose Kurian, brother of the deceased priest who had given a statement against Bishop Franco Mulakkal, on Monday said Father Kuriakose Kattuthara's death was not natural but a pre-planned murder.
[caption id="attachment_1915883" align="alignnone" width="875"] File photo of Father Kuriakose Kattuthara.[/caption]
Sabarimala shame: The doors to Sabarimala temple were closed on Monday night, six days after opening for the first time since the Supreme Court lifted the ban on entry of women of menstruating age, but not a single woman was allowed to climb the 18 steps to the hill shrine in all these days.
#WhoCleansYourShit: Dilavar is a manual scavenger who cleans human excreta for a living. He lives in one of the many shops that were collectively intended to serve as a market within a gated MCD complex in Delhi, and has been cleaning sewers for over 20 years now. Read the latest News18 Immersive to find out about the oppressive discrimination and aversion manual scavengers such as Dilavar have to face on a daily basis.
Amritsar train tragedy: Saurabh Madan alias Mithu, one of the organisers of Dussehra event at Amritsar's Dhobi Ghat where 61 people were killed, has alleged that he is being framed in the train accident due to "personal enmity". He claimed that there were nearly 10 announcements, asking people not to stand on the tracks.
Inhuman policing: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notice to the police chief of Chhattisgarh over reports of an elderly woman and her daughter being allegedly stripped naked and severely beaten by a woman police personnel in front of male colleagues at a police station in Bilaspur.
Agree or disagree?
The performance of self-righteousness can be a dangerous thing. MJ Akbar's filing of defamation case against Priya Ramani, the first of several women to accuse him of sexual harassment, could seriously backfire against him. Asavari Singh writes how the #MeToo movement in India has turned the tables and reallocated the blaming and shaming that women have silently borne with for so long.
On reel
The gates of the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala will close for a month on Monday and no woman of menstruating age has been able to enter the shrine for the last five days despite a landmark Supreme Court judgment. So far nine women, including two journalists, have tried to reach the holy 18 steps of the temple, but have had to return midway in the face of strong protests by devotees and an ultimatum by the chief priest to lock the temple if any woman entered.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vXdDH2oxogY
(Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead. Subscribe to News18 Daybreak here.)
Foul play: Father Kuriakose Kattuthara, a priest of the Jalandhar diocese who was a witness in the rape case filed by a nun against Bishop Franko Mulakkal, was found dead on Monday. Jose Kurian, brother of the deceased priest who had given a statement against Bishop Franco Mulakkal, on Monday said Father Kuriakose Kattuthara's death was not natural but a pre-planned murder.
[caption id="attachment_1915883" align="alignnone" width="875"] File photo of Father Kuriakose Kattuthara.[/caption]
Sabarimala shame: The doors to Sabarimala temple were closed on Monday night, six days after opening for the first time since the Supreme Court lifted the ban on entry of women of menstruating age, but not a single woman was allowed to climb the 18 steps to the hill shrine in all these days.
#WhoCleansYourShit: Dilavar is a manual scavenger who cleans human excreta for a living. He lives in one of the many shops that were collectively intended to serve as a market within a gated MCD complex in Delhi, and has been cleaning sewers for over 20 years now. Read the latest News18 Immersive to find out about the oppressive discrimination and aversion manual scavengers such as Dilavar have to face on a daily basis.
Amritsar train tragedy: Saurabh Madan alias Mithu, one of the organisers of Dussehra event at Amritsar's Dhobi Ghat where 61 people were killed, has alleged that he is being framed in the train accident due to "personal enmity". He claimed that there were nearly 10 announcements, asking people not to stand on the tracks.
Inhuman policing: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notice to the police chief of Chhattisgarh over reports of an elderly woman and her daughter being allegedly stripped naked and severely beaten by a woman police personnel in front of male colleagues at a police station in Bilaspur.
Agree or disagree?
The performance of self-righteousness can be a dangerous thing. MJ Akbar's filing of defamation case against Priya Ramani, the first of several women to accuse him of sexual harassment, could seriously backfire against him. Asavari Singh writes how the #MeToo movement in India has turned the tables and reallocated the blaming and shaming that women have silently borne with for so long.
On reel
The gates of the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala will close for a month on Monday and no woman of menstruating age has been able to enter the shrine for the last five days despite a landmark Supreme Court judgment. So far nine women, including two journalists, have tried to reach the holy 18 steps of the temple, but have had to return midway in the face of strong protests by devotees and an ultimatum by the chief priest to lock the temple if any woman entered.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vXdDH2oxogY
(Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead. Subscribe to News18 Daybreak here.)
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Is Happening at Sabarimala Even After SC Allowed Women's Entry?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
What Is Happening at Sabarimala Even After SC Allowed Women's Entry?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- AIFF Intent on Restructuring Indian Football, But Road Ahead Remains Unclear
- Superstitious Thief Who Used to Rob Only On Tuesdays Runs Out Of Luck, Gets Arrested
- Smart Assistant Technology Puts F1 Fans' Fingers on the Pulse
- Happy Birthday Malaika Arora! Check Out the Sizzling Style Icon's Fashion Evolution Over the Years
- This Fan Recreated The Dark Knight Movie Posters in Batman Animated Series Style
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...