News18 Daybreak | Yediyurappa Placated, BJP Confident of Smooth Transition in K'taka; Northeast Witnesses Spurt in Weekly Covid Cases

Yediyurappa Placated, BJP Confident of Smooth Transition in K’taka But ‘Turncoat’ Ministers Left in Flux

With BS Yediyurappa’s resignation from Chief Minister’s chair and speculation about the fallout in terms of how the former CM has taken it and possible resentment among the Lingayats, the BJP is confident to manage the change of guard well.

After Kerala, Northeast Witnesses Spurt in Weekly Covid Cases, 4 of 7 States Record Spike

Apart from Kerala, the Northeast is another region that is displaying a surge in Covid-19. A weekly data on fresh Covid-19 infections has revealed that 4 out of the seven states in the Northeast have recorded a spike in Covid cases.

‘Attaching Rs 14,000 Cr Against Rs 6,200 Cr Debt’: ‘Bankrupt’ Mallya’s Twitter Rant Against ‘Incredible’ ED

Following London High Court declaring businessman Vijay Mallya as bankrupt, the fugitive said the Enforcement Directorate is attaching his assets worth Rs 14,000 crores against debt of Rs 6,200 crores. He also levelled allegation that the banks are making him bankrupt since they have to return money to the ED.

Xi Jinping’s Tibet Visit Signals Hardened Chinese Position on Border Issue with India

President Xi Jinping’s Tibet visit (he visited Nyingchi opposite Arunachal Pradesh and Lhasa) on July 20-21 has significance on many counts for the future of Tibet and India-China ties. The last time a ranking Chinese leader visited Tibet was Jiang Zemin in 1990 as General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party. Xi’s visit is intended to send political signals to the Chinese public, the Tibetans and to India. His delegation included Zhang Youxia, vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rowing a Boat to ‘Nowhere’ Has Set Off a Wave of Memes

Pakistani Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad cannot seem to keep himself out of controversy. Following the daughter of an Afghan envoy to Pakistan being kidnapped, and later released, Ahmad, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed denied the incident and expressed scepticism toward the girl’s account of what happened.

Best Budget Laptops Under Rs 50000 at Amazon Prime Day Sale ft HP 15 and More

The Amazon Prime Day sale is here, and with the first day wrapped up, there is still plenty for you to look at. If you are in the market for a new laptop, there is a comprehensive range of some of the best budget laptops under Rs 50,000 that you can consider buying.

