News18 Daybreak | Yediyurappa Set for Today's Floor Test With an Advantage and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

Day after disqualification of rebel Cong-JD(S) MLAs, Yediyurappa set for today's floor test with an advantage

Karnataka BJP stalwart BS Yediyurappa will move a motion of confidence in the Assembly on Monday to prove his majority. The BJP camp is expected to sail through easily given the Speaker's disqualification order in the case of 14 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs a few days after a similar order was issued against 3 other lawmakers.

One of the disqualified MLAs, H Vishwanath, said the decision was "against the law" and he and other aggrieved legislators would approach the Supreme Court for redressal today. The top court is already set to hear the petitions of the three MLAs, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumatalli and Shankar, who had been disqualified last week.

With the disqualification of 17 rebel MLAs — 14 from the Congress and three from JDS, the effective strength of the 224-member assembly excluding the Speaker who has a casting vote in case of a tie, is 207. The magic figure required for a majority is 104, which the BJP can easily surpass given that the party alone has 106 lawmakers.

Unnao woman who accused BJP MLA of rape injured in mysterious road accident, aunts killed

The woman, who accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her in Unnao, was injured in a mysterious road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli on Sunday. While two of her aunts were killed, her lawyer, who was driving the car in which they were travelling, was grievously injured. Quoting eyewitnesses, Rae Bareli Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Singh said that an over-speeding truck hit the car carrying the rape survivor. According to Unnao Superintendent, however, the gunner who usually accompanies the family (of the rape survivor) did not go with them. The police are currently probing the case.

In Other News

Fate hangs in balance: The trial against a juvenile accused in the horrific rape-and-murder case of an eight-year-old nomadic girl at Kathua last year will begin today. The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has earlier refused to entertain a plea for an early hearing of a petition challenging his status as a minor.

Shooting in US: A shooting at a major food festival in the US state of California caused multiple casualties on Sunday. According to news reports, there are at least five victims of the shooting, which took place at one of the largest food festivals in the country.

Taking credit: US President Donald Trump's offer to mediate the Kashmir issue during Prime Minister Imran Khan's first visit to Washington was "more than Pakistan's expectations", Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said. Qureshi also said that it was Imran Khan who had "made the US realised that Kashmir is a flashpoint”.

Eerie coincidence: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, serving time in jail for calling for unauthorised protests, was hospitalised after suffering an acute allergic reaction on Sunday. According to reports, the symptoms appeared to be “the result of harmful effects of undefined chemical substances”.

Tit-for-tat: Iran said on Sunday it considered Britain's seizure of an Iranian oil tanker a breach of the ailing 2015 nuclear deal, as the remaining parties to the accord meet in Vienna in another attempt to salvage the agreement.

On Our Specials

Legal troubles: Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar's decision to disqualify the 17 dissident Congress-JDS MLAs till the expiry of the present Assembly’s term is fraught with legal dangers and is vulnerable to be challenged before a constitutional court. Utkarsh Anand explains how Kumar’s decision to oust the MLAs till 2023 runs counter to the Bombay High Court’s latest judgment in the Goa Assembly case wherein the High Court held it unequivocally that disqualification under Tenth Schedule cannot debar a legislator to go back to people and get re-elected during the term of the present Assembly.

Shot in the foot: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Reddy has dealt a big blow to the idea of a pan-Indian market for all goods and services—and for people migrating from one state to another in search of jobs—by passing a legislation that says 75% of all jobs, including in the private sector, have to be reserved for local youth. Ashwajit Singh writes about how the move could hamper fresh investments in the state and deter industries in the region leading to loss of jobs and reduced economic growth.

On Reel

After spending 23 years in different jails, Mohammed Ali, Latif Ahmed Waja and Mirza Nisar, who hail from Kashmir, were let out after they were acquitted of all charges. Here's the heart-wrenching story of their wrongful imprisonment.