News18 Daybreak | 'Young Turks vs Old Guards' Debate in Congress Party Ignites Again after Pilot's Removal and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Story

With Sachin Pilot's removal, debate on 'young turks vs old guards' in Congress party ignites again

The sacking of Sachin Pilot from the Congress and his imminent exit have once again ignited the debate of young turks vs old guards and spawned fears of a fresh wave of defections from the party. The former Rajasthan deputy chief minister's refusal to yield to the party high command's overtures is already being linked to his proximity to Jyotiraditya Scindia, who earlier revolted and left the Congress in March.

Sanjay Jha suspended: Sanjay Jha was suspended from the Congress party with immediate effect "for anti-party activities and breach of discipline". Last month, Congress president Sonia Gandhi had removed Jha as a party spokesperson days after he wrote a newspaper article critical of the party.

Pilot sacked: The Congress sacked Sachin Pilot from the posts of Rajasthan's deputy chief minister and the party's state unit chief, two days after he openly revolted against the Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state.

Vasundhara Raje to attend BJP meet: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje will reach Jaipur today and attend a meeting of BJP MLAs at 11 am to take stock of the political situation in the state, sources have said.

In Other News

Lockdown reimposed: Nearly a dozen states have so far reimposed lockdown in selected areas for varying periods to check the surge in COVID-19, while Bihar extended the curbs to the whole of the state from July 16 to July 31. A week-long total shutdown came into effect in Bengaluru.

Critical questions: The initial post mortem report of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy prepared by Dr Joydeep Roy seems consistent with “ante mortem hanging and death due to effects of hanging” which the civil surgeon has concluded, except, it curiously misses out on some obvious but vital points.

Far apart: Seven years after the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations between India and the world’s largest trading bloc, the European Union, came to a grinding halt, EU official sources have again said that "conditions are not there yet to engage in formal negotiations".

App ban: Chinese companies such as TikTok owner ByteDance have been asked by India to answer 77 questions about their apps that have been banned by New Delhi, including whether they censored content, worked on behalf of foreign governments or lobbied influencers.

On Our Specials

Reckoning: In politics they say it's never too late to learn a lesson though it may come at a cost. The Gandhis perhaps have realised this which is why no time was wasted in trying to keep Sachin Pilot in the fold. Rahul Gandhi spoke to him once and Priyanka Vadra who's had a good equation with him, is believed to have called him at least four times, Pallavi Ghosh writes.

Fleeing Bengaluru: A large number of people, mostly from the lower strata of the society, have fled Bengaluru in the last three days. Conservative estimates put the number at five lakh. After promising that there would be no more lockdown, CM BS Yediyurappa imposed a one-week-long stringent lockdown starting July 15, which has come as a shock to the industries, businesses, migrant workers, poor and lower middle class people, reports DP Satish.