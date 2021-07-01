News18 Daybreak | Zydus Applies for EUA to Launch World's 1st Plasmid DNA Vaccine; Delhi Sees Year's Hottest Day as Severe Heatwave Grips Capital

Zydus Applies for EUA to Launch World’s 1st Plasmid DNA Vaccine, Assures Efficacy Against Delta

Zydus applied to Drugs Controller General of India For emergency use authorisation to launch the world’s first plasmid DNA vaccine ZyCoV-D. The study carried out in more than 50 clinical sites spread across the country during the peak of the second wave of Covid-19 reaffirmed the vaccine’s efficacy against the new mutant strains, especially the Delta variant.

Don’t Let Serum Conduct Covavax Trials on Children, Govt Panel Recommends

Centre’s panel has recommended against allowing Serum Institute of India to conduct phase two and three clinical trials of Covavax Covid-19 vaccine on children in 2-17 years age group, ANI quoted sources as saying. The Serum Institute (SII) hopes to introduce US firm Novavax’s Indian version of the Covid-19 vaccine - ‘Covavax’ by September this year and start trials on children from July.

Delhi Sees Year’s Hottest Day as Severe Heatwave Grips Capital, IMD Says No Monsoon At Least for a Week

Recording the year’s highest temperature, a severe heat wave swept the national capital on Wednesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting similar conditions on Thursday as well. The mercury in Delhi settled at 43.5 degrees Celsius, even as the IMD said there may not be any respite soon as the monsoon is at least a week away.

Era of China Being Bullied Gone Forever, Says Xi Jinping at 100th Birthday of Communist Party

President Xi Jinping hailed China’s “irreversible" course from humiliated colony to great power at the centenary celebrations for the Chinese Communist Party on Thursday, in a speech reaching deep into history to remind patriots at home and rivals abroad of his nation’s — and his own — ascendancy.

On National Doctors’ Day, PM Modi’s Address at 3pm; Celebs Hail ‘Superheroes’ for Giving Tough Fight to Covid-19

India is proud of the efforts of all doctors in fighting Covid-19, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day before the occasion of the National Doctors’ Day. The prime minister is set to address the medical fraternity around 3pm on Thursday as India celebrates noted doctor and former West Bengal chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversaries fall on July 1.

Shashi Kapoor’s Grandson Zahaan Kapoor To Make Bollywood Debut with Hansal Mehta Film

After Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, filmmaker Hansal Mehta is back to work. On Monday, he started shooting for his next directorial venture which is produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar. The untitled venture is based on true incidents. While most details about the film are still kept under wraps, we have learnt that it will mark the debut of a young boy from the illustrious Kapoor clan.

