News18 Daybreak|190 Kashmir Schools to Reopen its Doors Today and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

190 Kashmir schools to reopen its doors today after a fortnight of lockdown

Jammu and Kashmir authorities made 10 more telephone exchanges operational in Kashmir Valley on Sunday, but once again snapped services of one of the 17 centres restored on Saturday. With these, around 28,000 fixed-line phones, out of around 50,000 in the Kashmir Valley, have been made functional. 190 schools are slated to resume in Srinagar today

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and MoS PMO Jitendra Singh have raised the integration of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) as the next point of focus.

Rajnath Singh, Arvind Kejriwal among top leaders to visit AIIMS as Arun Jaitley remains critical

Several Union ministers including Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani and Jitendra Singh, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited AIIMS on Sunday to inquire about the health condition of former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who is on life support system. Jaitley, 66, was admitted to the hospital on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has not issued any bulletin on Jaitley's health condition since August 10, and several prominent leaders have been visiting the hospital since to know about his wellbeing.

In Other News

Hooda rebels: Amid speculation of senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda quitting the party to form his own outfit, former Haryana chief minister on Sunday expressed his support towards the Narendra Modi-led government’s move on Kashmir.

Nephew troubles: The CBI has booked Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri, the then former executive director of Moser Baer, and others in connection with a Rs 354 crore bank fraud case filed by Central Bank of India.

Water woes: Heavy rains lashed northern parts, leaving at least 28 people dead and 22 missing in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab on Sunday, while a flood alert was sounded in parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh as Yamuna and other rivers were in spate.

Ashes 2019: Australia held out for a draw after Jofra Archer and Jack Leach nearly bowled England to an improbable win in the second Ashes Test at Lord's on Sunday. Australia were 154-6 at the close, having been set a stiff target of 267 in 48 overs when England captain Joe Root declared after lunch on the back of Ben Stokes's unbeaten century.

Last-ditch attempt: Pakistan Army on Sunday said the authorities have taken up the issue of suspension of some Twitter and Facebook accounts posting about the Kashmir issue with the social media giants. Four Twitter handles were suspended for allegedly spreading anti-India propaganda on Jammu and Kashmir following a request by security agencies.

On Our Specials

Striking a similar chord: One year after the passing of Nobel laureate VS Naipaul for whom India was an ever-present dysfunctional country, it is time to reassess his major work. A House for Mr Biswas is an immortal and greatest India (maybe not Indian) novel in English that has not got its due place in the national pantheon. Binoo K John questions why we have forgotten ‘A House for Mr Biswas’, a family saga set in Trinidad and West Indies, since it is a novel that is so familiarly Hindu and Indian in its hopelessness.

Little reprieve: Even before family members of Harish Jatav, who was allegedly lynched weeks ago in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, could come to terms with his death, his father Rattiram ended his life on Thursday. He was reportedly upset with the slack probe into his son’s death. The visually impaired shoemaker from Jhiwana village, who committed suicide by consuming poison, was unhappy with police “trying to suppress the investigation into the murder” of his 28-year-old son. Read Aditya Sharma’s ground report here.

On Reel

If you're a Sacred Games fan, you're probably as intrigued as anyone else about what'll happen to Mumbai in 25 days. We asked the cast of the show what they'd do if they knew that Mumbai would cease to exist.

