News18 Evening Digest: Ashok Gehlot Wins Rajasthan Trust Vote, Amit Shah Tests Negative For Covid-19 and Other Top Stories

Ashok Gehlot Scores Expected Win in Rajasthan Vote of Confidence as Congress MLAs Unite

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government scored an expected win today in a trust vote in the Rajasthan assembly, capping a crisis that lasted more than a month. The vote took place a day after Ashok Gehlot's patch-up with his sacked deputy Sachin Pilot, who ended his rebellion against the chief minister earlier this week after meeting the Gandhis. The trust vote means Gehlot will not face another challenge to his government for at least six months.

SC Holds Prashant Bhushan Guilty of Contempt for Tweets Against CJI, Judiciary

Judges' magnanimity cannot be stretched to become a weakness against "malicious and calculated attack on judiciary", said the Supreme Court on Friday as it held noted lawyer Prashant Bhushan guilty of criminal contempt for his two tweets against Chief Justices of India and the top court. The court said Bhushan's tweets were "based on the distorted facts" as he made wild allegations against the present and last three CJIs which were "undoubtedly false, malicious and scandalous."

Home Minister Amit Shah Tests Negative for Covid-19, to Remain in Home Isolation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday confirmed he has tested negative for the coronavirus. Shah took to Twitter to make the announcement, and said he will remain in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of his doctors. He had tested positive for the virus on August 2 and had been admitted at private hospital Medanta in Gurugram since then.

ED Finds No Big Transfers Between Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty's Accounts

The Enforcement Directorate probing the money laundering case involving the death of Sushant Singh Rajput has found no big transactions from the late Bollywood actor's accounts to the bank account of his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Another ED source, related to the probe also pointed out that Sushant and Rhea, who were in a relationship, spent on each other. However, there are no such big transactions, he said.

Australian Newspaper Cartoon on Biden-Harris Sparks Furore over Racist Tone

A cartoon in Australia's biggest national newspaper drew condemnation on Friday as being racist for portraying U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden describing his new running mate, Kamala Harris, as "this little brown girl". "It's offensive and racist," Andrew Giles, an Australian Labor politician and shadow cabinet minister, said on Twitter. Former attorney-general Mark Dreyfus tweeted, "If The Australian has any respect for decency and standards it must apologise immediately, and never again publish cartoons like this."

J&K Tops Gallantry List for Police Medals; Cop Who Nabbed Davinder Singh Among Those Awarded

Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF have once again bagged the maximum number of police medals for gallantry, announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday. Of the 215 medals announced, 57 per cent were given for operations in Kashmir. Eight-one policemen from Jammu and Kashmir have been awarded the medals while 55 are from CRPF. DIG Atul Kumar Goel, who detained and arrested tainted Kashmir police DSP Davinder Singh at a check post while he was ferrying two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway in January this year, is among the recipients.