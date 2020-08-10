News18 Afternoon Digest: Fresh Trouble for Congress in Rajasthan, Rhea Chakraborty Shares WhatsApp Chats and Other Top Stories

India Records Over 62,000 Coronavirus Cases in a Day, 1,007 Deaths Take Toll Past 44,000

India's coronavirus tally crossed 22 lakh cases on Monday morning with over 62,000 new patients recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the union health ministry data. More than 44 thousand deaths linked to the virus have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic. This is the fourth consecutive day that India has recorded more than 60,000 fresh infections in a day. LIVE UPDATES

Fresh Trouble for Congress in Rajasthan as MLAs Issue Ultimatum on Rebels

In fresh trouble for the Congress in Rajasthan, party MLAs have demanded action against now-sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and the rebels led by him, even though the Grand Old Party is making last-ditch efforts to placate Pilot and bring him back into the fold. At the Congress Legislature Party on Sunday, sources said state Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey has said that he will not advocate for rebels in front of party high command as the MLAs demanded action. READ MORE

Rhea Chakraborty Shares WhatsApp Chats of Sushant Singh Rajput, His Sister Counters

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has shared screenshots of WhatsApp messages to back her allegations that actor Sushant Singh Rajput had expressed concerns about his sister Priyanka Singh's behaviour towards her and called her "evil" and "manipulative." In response, Rajput's other sister Shweta Singh Kirti has denied Chakraborty's allegations that the siblings were not on good terms and posted videos on Facebook and Instagram of an old interview where Rajput is heard saying he is close to his sister Priyanka." READ MORE

‘Touchdown Was Late’: DGCA Chief Says Air India Plane Pilots Knew About Bad Weather

Three days after an Air India Express plane crash-landed in Kerala, DGCA chief Arun Kumar said a late touchdown may have caused the plane to overshoot the runway. Asserting that the runway was big enough for the landing, he said the plane touched down 3,000 feet after the beginning of the runway. His statement comes even as investigators study data from the black boxes recovered from the plane. READ MORE

IPL 2020: Patanjali Considers Bidding for Title Sponsorship After Vivo's Exit

Yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali is considering to put in a bid for the title sponsorship of the IPL 2020. The BCCI and Vivo, the previous partners, had abruptly ended the contract due to the backlash the board faced with the Chinese brand onboard. Ever since Vivo left, many companies like Jio, Amazon, Tata group, Dream11 and Byju's have entered the fray. READ MORE

Kangana Ranaut Attacks Ayushmann Khurrana, Calls Him 'Chaploos Outsider' Who Supports 'Mafia'

Kangana Ranaut has attacked Ayushmann Khurrana for seemingly sympathising with Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. "Chaploos outsiders support mafia only for one reason and the reason is their mediocrity, Ranaut wrote on Twitter in response to a tweet that said Ayushmann has been supporting Rhea and star kids because he wants to survive in Bollywood. READ MORE