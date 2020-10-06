News18 Evening Digest: Govt Guidelines for Festive Season, Physics Nobel Awarded for Black Hole Breakthroughs

Restricted Entry, No Touching of Idols: Govt Calls for Covid-appropriate Behaviour in Festive Season SOPs

This year is different, and festivals will also have to be celebrated differently in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The government on Tuesday issued a series of standard operating procedures (SOPs) that may work as guided document on how to go about the upcoming festive season. The government’s rules include guidelines on timings, Covid-appropriate behaviour and how to worship in religious places. READ MORE

2020 Nobel Prize in Physics Jointly Awarded to British-German-US Trio for Black Hole Research

Roger Penrose of Britain, Reinhard Genzel of Germany and Andrea Ghez of the US won the Nobel Physics Prize on Tuesday for their research into black holes, the Nobel jury said. The physicists were selected "for their discoveries about one of the most exotic phenomena in the universe, the black hole," the Nobel Committee said. Penrose, 89, was honoured for showing "that the general theory of relativity leads to the formation of black holes", while Genzel, 68, and Ghez, 55, were jointly awarded for discovering that “an invisible and extremely heavy object governs the orbits of stars at the centre of our galaxy”. READ MORE

India's Fight, Not Just of Farmers: Rahul Gandhi, Stopped at Haryana Border, Attacks Centre Over Farm Laws

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday kept up the attack on the Centre over new farm laws, saying the fight against these legislations was not of farmers or labourers alone, but it was "India's fight". He was first stopped at the Haryana border and not allowed to proceed on his rally, but was eventually allowed to proceed amid high drama. Gandhi said if these measures are implemented, farmers and labourers will become the "slaves" of a few corporates. READ MORE

Hathras Rape Case Shocking & Extraordinary, Says CJI, Asks UP Govt to Give Details of Witness Protection Plan

Directing Uttar Pradesh government to apprise Supreme Court on the steps taken to protect witnesses in the Hathras case, Chief Justice S A Bobde said that the rape and murder of the 19-year-old Dalit woman is "shocking and extraordinary". The apex court's observation came while hearing a PIL during which the Uttar Pradesh government expressed willingness to refer the investigation to the CBI as “fake narratives were being spread about the case with political motives”. READ MORE

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Review: Look No Further For A Smartwatch That Doesn’t Break The Bank

Want to buy a cool smartwatch but you want to spend no more than Rs 10,000 for that? What are your options? There is the Huami Amazfit GTS, NoiseFit Fusion Hybrid, Huami Amazfit T-Rex, Realme Classic Watch, the GOQii Smart Vital and in case it still matters, the Fossil Sport. To be very honest, some inspire more confidence than others, but none really get you to want to splurge. The Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve is getting into the smartwatch battles, in some style. Mind you, it is not just style, because there is a lot of substance underneath as well. READ MORE

Mirzapur 2 Trailer: Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Take the Battle for Power and Revenge to New Levels

The wait for the second season of web series Mirzapur has been a long one, with the audience waiting to find out what happens in the lives of the onscreen characters of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu and Shweta Tripathi Sharma. The trailer of season 2 shows Munna and Guddu taking their bloody battle for power and revenge to another level. While Munna is trying to set new rules for lording over Mirzapur, Guddu is out seeking revenge for his brother and fiancee's death. Golu sheds her good girl image to join the race to the throne of Mirzapur. WATCH