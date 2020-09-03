News18 Afternoon Digest: Facebook Bans BJP MLA Raja Singh, India Sets Global Coronavirus Record and Guide to PUBG Ban

Facebook Bans BJP MLA Raja Singh After Hate Speech Row, Pressure From Oppn Parties

Facebook has banned T Raja Singh, a BJP legislator at the centre of allegations that the social media giant did not apply hate speech rules on members of the party. The politician was banned for violating Facebook's policy on content promoting hate and violence, said a spokesperson. "We have banned Raja Singh from Facebook for violating our policy prohibiting those that promote or engage in violence and hate from having a presence on our platform," a Facebook spokesperson said in an emailed statement. READ MORE

In Biggest One-Day Jump Globally, India Records Nearly 84,000 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

A record surge of 83,883 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours took India's Covid tally past 38-lakh mark, the Union Health Ministry data this morning showed. The single-day tally is the highest any country has reported so far. India’s overall case count is now just 1.5 lakh shy of Brazil, which has recorded the second highest number of cases in the world. An additional 1,043 deaths linked to the highly contagious disease have pushed the total number of fatalities to 67,376. LIVE UPDATES

Twitter Confirms Account of PM Narendra Modi's Personal Website Hacked

Twitter confirmed on Thursday that an account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal website was hacked after tweets called on followers to donate through cryptocurrency to the national relief fund. The microblogging site said it was aware of the activity with the website account of PM Modi and added that it has taken steps to secure it. The account, with more than 2.5 million followers, is the official Twitter handle for Modi’s personal website and the Narendra Modi mobile application.

PUBG Mobile Ban In India: Everything You Need To Know

PUBG gamers in India have not had a pleasant last few hours, most certainly. As part of the third crackdown on Chinese-owned apps and online platforms, the Government of India has now banned PUBG, the incredibly popular battle royale game that was pretty much a permanent fixture on the top of the charts on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. What does the ban mean for us, to find out READ MORE.

Diamond Hubs in Surat, Mumbai on Alert as Offices in Hong Kong Raided by China

A commotion has erupted in the diamond hubs in Surat and Mumbai after Chinese authorities reportedly carried out raids following the recent arrest of a local couple on the charge of smuggling diamonds. A Gujarati diamond merchant was grilled by the Chinese authorities and released on Tuesday night. The Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), Gujarat Zone, has now sought help from the government to help diamond merchants from India in Hong Kong. READ MORE

63% in UP's Caste-based Survey Believe Yogi Govt 'Works Only for Thakur Community’: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party has released the report of a caste-based survey, conducted on a sample size of 68,000 people, in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. The report claimed that 63 per cent of people believe that the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state was ‘casteist’ and was only working for the benefit of the Thakur community. READ MORE