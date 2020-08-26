News18 Afternoon Digest: Students Plan Protest Against JEE, NEET; UP Teen Raped and Murdered and Other Top Stories

NEET, JEE Row: Students Plan Protest from Home Tomorrow; Govt May Reconsider Dates

The National Testing Agency (NTA)’s decision to go ahead with the NEET and JE exams has caused a massive upheaval with students across the country planning a protest from their homes tomorrow, demanding postponement or cancellation of exams given the alarming rise in coronavirus cases. Several opposition leaders as well as state government have also asked the Centre to do a rethink on the exams as the Covid-19 cases continue to surge. LIVE UPDATES

17-yr-old on Way to Fill Out Form for Scholarship Raped and Murdered in UP's Lakhimpur

A 17-year-old Dalit girl was found dead outside her village in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri, raped and murdered after she had left home to fill out a scholarship application, police said. Her mutilated body was found near a dry pond around 200 metres from her village falling under the Neemgaon police limits, they said, adding that she was killed with a sharp weapon. This is the second such case from the district in 10 days after a 13-year-old was also raped and strangulated in the area. READ MORE

Two Cases of Covid-19 Reinfection in Telangana, Officials to Probe if Different Virus Strains Responsible

Telangana has reported two cases of Covid-19 reinfection among its medical professionals and authorities are probing if two different strains of the virus are the cause. Dr G Srinivasa Rao, director (public health) Telangana, said that though RT-PCR tests were done twice and the medical professionals had tested positive, they are asymptomatic. He further said that the reinfection occured in one-and-a-half to two months difference in both the cases. READ MORE

Not Answerable to Any Govt: Chhota Shakeel After Pakistan Confirms Dawood Ibrahim’s Karachi Address

Fugitive don Chhota Shakeel on Wednesday denied that Dawood Ibrahim, one of India's most wanted men, lives in Karachi despite the Pakistan government admitting to his presence in the city. In an exclusive conversation with CNN-News18, the high-ranking member of the D-Company said it was the Indian media’s responsibility to show that Ibrahim lived in Karachi’s upmarket Clifton area, as was reported, and said they were not answerable to any government, including Pakistan’s. READ MORE

Rhea Chakraborty Never Consumed Drugs in Her Life, Ready for Any Blood Test, Says Lawyer

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's purported girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty never ever consumed drugs and is ready for any test, her lawyer said on Tuesday after reports that her chats with few people mentioned usage of drugs. The response came after some media channels claimed that her chats showed a drug angle. Satish Maneshinde, in a statement, said: "Rhea has never consumed drugs in her lifetime. She's ready for a blood test any time." READ MORE

Apple iPhone SE Is Now Made in India: Will Your Next iPhone Cost Any Lesser?

As we head into the festive season, there is again a lot of excitement in certain quarters about the Apple iPhone models being manufactured in India. At this time, the latest generations of the Apple iPhone SE as well as the iPhone 11 series are being manufactured in India, and there are also plans to manufacture the iPhone 12 in the country by next year. Does this at all mean your next iPhone purchase will cost you any lesser than it does right now? Will the Apple iPhone suddenly become more affordable? News18 takes a look. READ MORE