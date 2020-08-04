News18 Afternoon Digest: Flooding in Mumbai, Sashidhar Jagdishan to be New HDFC Bank CEO and Other Top Stories

China Refuses to Vacate Strategic Green Top That Overlooks Indian Troop Movements Near Pangong Lake

Green Top near Pangong Lake in Ladakh has emerged as the key obstacle in the disengagement process on the Line of Actual Control. People’s Liberation Army negotiators declined to commit to remove troops from the tactically-significant location that offers a clear line of observation over Dhan Singh Post, the main logistics hub for Indian troop movements around Pangong Lake. The PLA has also dug in at Patrol Point 17A near Gogra and at Point 13 to the north of Galwan Valley. READ MORE

Several Areas Flooded in Mumbai After Heavy Rain, Local Trains Stopped, Offices Shut

Several areas in Mumbai have been flooded after extremely heavy rain through Monday night and Tuesday morning. Local trains have been stopped and all offices in the city, except emergency services, will stay closed. There has also been a landslide on the Western Express Highway in Malad area. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for the city and a few neighbouring districts for "extremely heavy rainfall" today and tomorrow. READ MORE

Sashidhar Jagdishan to be New CEO of HDFC Bank, RBI Gives Approval

Sashidhar Jagdishan will be the new Chief executive officer of India's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank. The Reserve Bank of India sent its approval letter for Jagdishan’s appointment on Monday night. An insider, who has been with HDFC for over 25 years, Jagdishan will replace outgoing CEO Aditya Puri whose term ends on October 26 when he reaches the maximum age limit of 70 years, as laid down by the regulator for private bank chiefs. READ MORE

A Look at the Plan for Grand Ram Temple Ceremony in Ayodhya

Religious rituals have started in Ayodhya ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday for a grand temple at the spot where devotees believe Lord Ram was born. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will spend around three hours in Ayodhya as he will lay the foundation stone for the temple. Barricades are already in place in the temple town and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued an appeal, asking only those invited for Wednesday's "bhoomi pujan" ceremony to come to Ayodhya. READ MORE

Pixel 4a is Google’s Answer to iPhone SE, OnePlus Nord: See India Launch Details

Google has announced the launch of three new phones—the Google Pixel 4a, the Google Pixel 4a 5G and the Google Pixel 5. Of the three, only the Google Pixel 4a, which competes with the OnePlus Nord and the iPhone SE, will be launched in India. It will be available on Flipkart, something that is now confirmed. We do not yet know the India specific price of the Google Pixel 4a, which Google says they will reveal closer to the date of the launch. READ MORE

In Blow to Indian IT Professionals, Trump Signs New Executive Order Against Hiring H1B Visa Holders

In a huge blow to Indian IT professionals eyeing the US job market, President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order preventing federal agencies from contracting or subcontracting foreign workers — mainly those on H-1B visa — from hiring. The move came over a month after the Trump administration on June 23 suspended the H-1B visas along with other types of foreign work visas until the end of 2020 to protect American workers in a crucial election year. READ MORE