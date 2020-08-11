News18 Evening Digest: Russia Approves Coronavirus Vaccine, SC Rules on Daughters' Right to HUF Property and Other Top Stories

Russia Has Developed First Coronavirus Vaccine, Claims President Putin; Says Daughter Inoculated

Russia has developed the first vaccine offering "sustainable immunity" against the coronavirus, President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday. The vaccine has been named 'Sputnik' after the Soviet satellite. The speed at which Russia is moving to roll out its vaccine highlights its determination to win the global race for an effective product, but has stirred concerns that it may be putting national prestige before sound science and safety.

Daughters Have Right to HUF Property Even if Their Father Died Before 2005 Law Came Into Force: SC

In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled in favour of rights of daughters to have a share in a Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) property. The court held that daughters' rights are absolute after the 2005 amendment in the Hindu Succession Act and that she would have the right of inheritance irrespective of whether the father was alive at the time of the amendment or not.

Gujarat, Bihar Among Five States Called Out by PM Modi for Low Coronavirus Testing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called out five states for low testing rates for coronavirus as he interacted with chief ministers of 10 states on handling of the pandemic situation. Out of the five states, three – Bihar, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh – are those where the BJP is in power. The other two that were asked to ramp up testing at the meeting were West Bengal and Telangana.

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: FIR Not Registered in Mumbai Due to Political Pressure, Bihar Tells SC

The Bihar and Maharashtra governments clashed in the Supreme Court today over the issues of jurisdiction, federalism and politicisation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Rhea Chakraborty and Maharashtra contended that the Bihar police have no jurisdiction over the case and the filing of the FIR in Patna was politically motivated. Bihar argued that its case was the only one regarding the death of Sushant Rajput and Maharashtra has filed none so far, despite questioning dozens of people.

Fight for Fortune: 3 Months After Don Muthappa Rai’s Death, Second Wife Sues Stepsons for Share

Muthappa Rai, the don who ruled over Bengaluru's underworld for nearly three decades and a self-proclaimed social activist of the last decade, died on May 15. And in his wake, he leaves behind a new wife, two sons from his first wife and a legal tussle for properties estimated to be worth hundreds of crores. On Sunday, his second wife Anuradha sent a notice to his two sons. Rocky and Ricky, from his previous wife. Anuradha has claimed a one-third share in the don's properties.

Infosys Founder Flags Fears of GDP Growth Hitting Lowest Since 1947

Flagging fears that the country's GDP growth may even touch its lowest since independence in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy on Monday said the economy should be brought back on track and people should be prepared to live with the pathogen. He also pitched for developing a new system that should allow every player in every sector of the country's economy to operate at full steam with suitable precautions.