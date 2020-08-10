News18 Evening Digest: Sachin Pilot Meets Gandhis, Rhea Chakraborty Blames Media Trial and Other Top Stories

Reconciliation in Rajasthan? Sachin Pilot Meets Gandhis Month After Revolt

Rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday met Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in a fresh attempt to untangle the crisis that has pushed the Ashok-Gehlot-led government to the brink in Rajasthan. Sources said three developments in quick succession brought Pilot back to the discussion table, a month after he revolted against the Congress government along with 18 MLAs in his camp. READ MORE

Media Has Already Convicted Me for Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: Rhea Chakraborty to SC

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has filed an affidavit with the Supreme Court, complained against “media trial” in the Sushant Singh Rajput case and said reports have “blown out of proportion” the ongoing investigations. Chakraborty, who has been accused by Rajput's family of abetting his suicide, claimed the media had “already convicted” her. She also said she feared becoming a “scapegoat of political agendas” and asked the court to protect her against “extreme trauma and infringement of privacy”. READ MORE

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, 84, Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. The 84-year-old has been admitted to the Army's Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital here. "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today," Mukherjee tweeted. READ MORE

Faced Similar Taunts Over Hindi, Says Chidambaram After Kanimozhi's 'Discrimination' Charge at Airport

After DMK MP Kanimozhi tweeted that a CISF officer questioned if she was an Indian when she asked the woman officer to speak with her not in Hindi, but in Tamil or English, former Union minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram said today that he, too, had faced similar taunts from government officers. In a series of tweets, he said that the experience of DMK MP Ms Kanimozhi at Chennai airport is not unusual and added that the government "must insist" that its employees are bilingual. READ MORE

India is Not for Sale: Ex-hockey Coach Recalls Major Dhyanchand's Response to Adolf Hitler

It was August 15, 1936, and India was to take on hosts Germany for the Olympic gold medal. However, the mood inside the Indian camp wasn't that of excitement but of fear and anxiety. The reason being Adolf Hitler who was scheduled to watch the final. Dhyanchand ran riot in front of the fuhrer, and what followed next holds much more importance that just an Olympic gold. READ MORE

Hong Kong Police Raid on Media Tycoon Filmed in Real Time as China Flexes Its Muscles

Six weeks after China imposed sweeping national security laws on Hong Kong, police moved in on media tycoon Jimmy Lai, one of the most outspoken critics of Beijing in the city. Lai, 71, was whisked away from his home early on Monday morning by national security police, part of a citywide operation that also saw eight other men arrested, including several of his senior executives. READ MORE