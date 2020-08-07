News18 Afternoon Digest: US Bans Transactions With TikTok, India Coronavirus Cases Cross 2 Million and Other Top Stories

‘Must Take Aggressive Action’: Trump Issues Orders for US Ban on WeChat, TikTok in 45 Days

US President Donald Trump has issued executive orders banning any US transactions with ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns video-sharing app TikTok, and Tencent, owner of the WeChat app, starting in 45 days. The TikTok app may be used for disinformation campaigns that benefit the Chinese Communist Party, and the United States "must take aggressive action against the owners of TikTok to protect our national security," Trump said in one order. READ HERE

Govt Says Will Hurt China, Not India as Trump Signs ‘Buy American’ Order for Essential Drugs

An executive order signed by US President Donald Trump requiring that the federal government buys “essential” drugs solely from American companies will have a minimal impact on India, government sources have said, claiming that it was mainly aimed at hurting China. The so-called “Buy American” order could lead to a seismic shakeup of the drug industry as the US is the biggest export market for the Indian pharmaceutical sector. READ HERE

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: ED Says No to Rhea Chakraborty's Plea; Bihar Cop Released

Actor Rhea Chakraborty's request to put off her questioning in the Sushant Singh Rajput investigation was rejected today by the Enforcement Directorate, which said it would wait for her till 11.30 AM and put out fresh summons if she didn't show up. Meanwhile, the BMC has allowed Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who came to Mumbai to supervise the Sushant Singh Rajput death case probe, to be released from quarantine. LIVE UPDATES

Over 62,000 Covid-19 Cases In Highest 1-Day Jump as India Count Crosses 2 Million

India reported on Friday a record daily jump of over 62,000 infections, taking its total number of cases to over 20 lakh. It is the third nation to pass that unwanted milestone, lagging behind only the United States and Brazil. A total of 41,585 Covid-19 deaths have been reported so far as 886 patients died in the last 24 hours till Friday 8am, according to the health ministry. It took three weeks for the country's Covid count to double; the tally had crossed 10 lakh cases on July 17. LIVE UPDATES

Muslim Law Board Removes Controversial Tweet Comparing Hagia Sophia to Babri Masjid

After backlash from its own community members, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has deleted its controversial tweet comparing Hagia Sophia in Turkey to the Babri Masjid. The board had posted the tweet on the day of the ‘bhumi pujan ‘ for the construction of the Ram temple at the site where the Babri Masjid once stood. However, the board posted another tweet on the issue with exclusion of its earlier comparison. READ HERE

Anupama Pathak, Bhojpuri And TV Actress, Dies By Suicide at Mumbai Home

Bhojpuri actress Anupama Pathak has allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Dahisar, Mumbai. The 40-year-old actress reportedly died by suicide on August 2. A day before her death, Anupama went live on Facebook (unverified account) where she spoke about feeling cheated and not being able to trust anyone. A suicide note has reportedly been recovered from her house. READ HERE