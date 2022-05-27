News18 Evenig Digest: Flaws in the Way Sameer Wankhede Handled Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case, NCB D-G Tells News18 and Other Stories

Aryan Khan Clean Chit: Flaws in the Way Sameer Wankhede Handled Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case, NCB D-G Tells News18

After the Narcotics Control Bureau’s charge sheet gave a clean chit to actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in the high-profile Mumbai cruise drugs case, NCB DG SN Pradhan told CNN-News18 that “initial investigation has found many flaws in the way then Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede handled the case”. READ MORE

Exclusive | ‘Apology Heals’: Kiran Bedi Weighs In on IAS Dog-walking Row, Punishment Postings

While there is a debate going on about the transfers of the IAS couple who emptied Delhi’s Thyagraj stadium to walk their dog, former lieutenant governor of Puducherry and top cop Kiran Bedi has said that pictures of the pet on the running track are not acceptable. READ MORE

7 Dead, 19 Grievously Injured After Vehicle Carrying 26 Soldiers Skids Off, Falls into Gorge in Ladakh

As per reports, a party of 26 soldiers was moving from the Transit Camp in Partapur to a forward location in Sub Sector Hanif when around 25km from Thoise, the vehicle skidded off the road and fell in the Shyok river causing injuries to all occupants. READ MORE

News18 Global Exclusive Interview | Afghanistan Doors Open for India, Cricket Can Cement Ties: Taliban Leader Anas Haqqani

Afghanistan remains a key focus area for India in the neighbourhood and that clearly hasn’t wavered because of compelling geopolitical events such as the Russia-Ukraine war. National security adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval is in Tajikistan’s Dushanbe for a two-day security dialogue on the war-ravaged country, with Russia, China, Iran, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan also participating, apart from the host nation. Talks are likely to centre on terror, the formation of an inclusive government, and the unfolding humanitarian crises in Afghanistan. READ MORE

Nargis Fakhri Suffers A Bad Fall While Riding Bicycle; Shares Video With Motivational Note: ‘Keep Going’

Actress and model Nargis Fakhri surely knows how to pick herself up after a hilarious fall from her bicycle. The 42-year-old actress shared a valuable life lesson through a practical video in her latest Instagram post. READ MORE

PM Modi Flies Bengaluru-Based Drone Startup’s Surveillance Drone During Drone Mahotsav 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Drone Festival of India 2022, a conference and exhibition relating to drones in India. During the conference, PM Modi flew a drone made by Asteria Aerospace Limited, a Bengaluru-based full-stack drone technology company. READ MORE

