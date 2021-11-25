News18 Evening Digest: 11 Dead, Dozens Remain Trapped in Russian Mine Accident & Other Top Stories

11 Dead, Dozens Remain Trapped in Russian Mine After Fire

At least 11 people died in an accident at a coal mine in Russia’s Siberia on Thursday, local authorities said, as emergency workers tried to rescue dozens more miners who were still trapped deep underground. Coal dust caught fire in a ventilation shaft in the Listvyazhnaya mine in the snowbound Kemerovo region, filling the mine with smoke, the TASS news agency cited local emergency services as saying. READ MORE

‘I Am the Flower and the Sword’: Teen Terrorist’s Life Casts Light on Kashmiri Generation Alpha Jihad

Early one evening in May, dressed in a blue shirt, black trousers and bright-red sneakers, Mehran Yasin Shalla left his home, just around the corner from the shrine of the Sufi mystic Kaka Sheikh Ibrahim in Srinagar. That evening, his family called to find out when to expect him home; Mehran, it turned out, had left his cellphone behind. The next day, Mehran’s worried father filed a missing person report with the police. Little became known until Wednesday, six months almost to the date since he disappeared, when police rang to say they had shot his son dead. READ MORE

Rajasthan Minister Says Roads Should be ‘Smooth as Katrina’s Cheeks,’ Gets Schooled

Anewly appointed Rajasthan Minister made an embarrassing and sexist statement in a public forum, comparing Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Hema Malini’s cheeks to roads. Rajasthan Minister of State Rajendra Gudha was addressing a public gathering in Jhunjhunu on Wednesday when he was seen on camera telling an officer that “roads in his villages should be as smooth as that of Katrina Kaif’s cheeks”. READ MORE

Himachal Pradesh Likely to Fully Vaccinate 100% of its Adult Population by Next Week

Himachal Pradesh is likely to vaccinate 100 per cent of its eligible adult population with the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by next week, state Health Secretary Amitabh Avasthi said on Thursday. Himachal Pradesh is close to administering the second dose of its vaccination to 90 per cent of the population as on date, he said. “We have set up a target for ourselves to accomplish complete saturation of vaccination in the next seven days," he said. READ MORE

Mumbai Suburban Rail to be Partially Shut for 72 hours in December for Line Work

The Mumbai Suburban Rail - considered the lifeline of the city - will be partially shut for upto 72 hours in December to complete the construction of the fifth and sixth railway lines. While the entire rail route will not be hampered, some stations between Thane and Diva, where the construction is due for the fifth and sixth railway lines, will be affected for 18-72 hours in the next month, reported Hindustan Times. READ MORE

Indonesia Open: PV Sindhu Cruises into Quarterfinals With Clinical Win Over Yvonne Li

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu registered a comfortable straight-game win over Germany’s Yvonne Li to cruise into the women’s singles quarterfinals of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 event here on Thursday. The reigning world champion, seeded third here, hardly broke a sweat to win the second round clash 21-12 21-18 against the world No. 26 in 37 minutes at the USD 850,000 event. READ MORE

