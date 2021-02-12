News18 Evening Digest: 11 Dead, Several Injured in Fire at TN Cracker Factory and Other Top Stories

11 Dead, Several Injured in Blaze At Firecracker Factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar

Several people were reported dead after a massive fire broke out at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu on Friday. The private factory is located in Achangulam area near Sathur. Eleven deaths have been reported as of now, with more than 14 injured. The injured have been admitted to the Sivakasi government hospital.

TMC's Dinesh Trivedi Resigns from Rajya Sabha Before Bengal Elections, Sources Say He's Likely to Join BJP

Trinamool Congress MP Dinesh Trivedi on Friday resigned from Rajya Sabha over "violence" taking place in Bengal ahead of assembly elections. However, sources said that he is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

'Keeping Close Tab, Teams Sent': CM Rawat on Reports of 'Dangerous' Lake Formed After U'khand Avalanche

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat said that the government is keeping a close tab and a team has been sent to inspect after reports claimed that a "dangerous" lake was formed by the debris of the avalanche that left dozens dead on Sunday.

Manya Singh, Daughter of Auto-rickshaw Driver, Becomes Femina Miss India 2020 Runner-up

The results of the VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 have made the dreams of the runner-up Manya Singh come true. The Miss India runner-up 2020 is the daughter of an autorickshaw driver Omprakash Singh from Uttar Pradesh. Overcoming innumerable struggles, Manya bagged the runner-up title of the prestigious Femina Miss India beauty pageant. The beauty pageant was held on the night of February 9. Telangana's Manasa Varanasi won the title Femina Miss India 2020 while Manika Sheokand from Haryana bagged the Femina Miss Grand India 2020 title.

Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd Becomes Youngest Self-Made Woman Billionaire, Thanks to IPO

Whitney Wolfe Herd, the 31-year-old founder and CEO of the online-dating app Bumble, took her company public on Thursday. Shares of the dating app soared 67% in its trading debut to USD 72, valuing Herd's stake at USD 1.5 billion, which made her the youngest self-made female billionaire to do so.