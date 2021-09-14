News18 Evening Digest: 11 Feared Drowned After Boat Capsizes in Maharashtra and Other Top Stories

Maharashtra Boat Tragedy: 11 Feared Drowned After Boat Capsizes in Varada River

At least 11 people were feared drowned after a boat capsized in Varada river in Maharashtra’s Amravati district on Tuesday, police said. Teams from the police and district disaster management authority have fished out three bodies, including that of a minor girl, from the river so far, an official said. READ MORE

With IT Offices Reopening, 86% Professionals Prefer Hybrid Work, Says Essential for Work-life Balance: Survey

As many as 86 per cent of professionals in India believe that a hybrid work model will help them strike the right balance between their personal and professional lives. About 35 per cent of professionals are burnt out due to increased workload amid the pandemic and 34 per cent say they are more stressed because of working remotely. This comes amid top IT companies like Wipro, TCS reopening offices but in a hybrid mode. READ MORE

Minor Detained for Raping His Five-year-old Neighbour in Maharashtra’s Palghar

The police have detained a minor boy for allegedly raping his five-year-old neighbour in Boisar of Maharashtra’s Palghar district, an official said on Tuesday. A case has been registered against the 12-year-old accused under relevant provisions of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said. READ MORE

BCCI to Hold Auction for Two New IPL Teams on October 17 Through Closed Bids: Reports

According to reports, the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) is planning to hold the auction for two new IPL franchises on October 17, just two days after the scheduled completion of the IPL 2021 season. October 17 is also the day when the ICC T20 World Cup starts, so there are possibilities that the bidding could take place in one of the Middle East cities - Dubai or Muscat. READ MORE

Amazon Hikes Starting Salary for Delivery Boys; Plans to Hire 1.25 Lakh Employees

Amazon.com Inc has increased its average starting wage in the United States to more than $18 an hour and plans to hire another 125,000 warehouse and transportation workers, an executive told Reuters. The world’s largest online retailer has raised pay from around $17 since May. In some locations, the company is giving signing bonuses of $3,000, said Dave Bozeman, vice president of Amazon Delivery Services, or triple what the company offered four months ago. READ MORE

Olympic Medallists Neeraj Chopra, PR Sreejesh to Appear Next on ‘KBC 13’ Hotseat

This Friday, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’s ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’ episode will have two sports stalwarts as special guests, including the first track and field athlete to win a gold medal for India at the Olympics, Neeraj Chopra, and the one nicknamed as ‘Great Wall of India’, P.R. Sreejesh, who was instrumental in India’s bronze-medal winning hockey campaign at Tokyo 2020. The players will be welcomed by a reverberating cheer from the audience and the host of the show Amitabh Bachchan. READ MORE

IPL 2021: RCB Twitter Account Restored After Getting Hacked

Royal Challengers Banglore’s Twitter handle has been restored after being hacked on Monday. The account was compromised for a few hours before RCB’s technical team successfully got regained the access. The incident caught attention after a tweet criticising American car maker Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk was sent out by RCB’s Twitter handle. READ MORE

