News18 Evening Digest: 15 Dead in Hyderabad in Rain-related Incidents, SC Seeks Speedy Interest Waiver from Centre and Other Top Stories

Telangana Floods: 15 Dead in Hyderabad in Rain-related Incidents

At least 15 people have lost their lives so far in Hyderabad due to incessant downpour since last night. Out of the 15, three died after the wall of a house collapsed in Gaganpahad area of Shamshabad in Hyderabad last night, due to heavy rainfall. Read More

'Common Man's Diwali Is In Your Hands': Supreme Court Seeks Speedy Interest Waiver from Centre

The Supreme Court on Wednesday told the Centre that the common man's Diwali is in the government's hands as it sought implementation of the decision to waive interest-on-interest for loans up to Rs 2 crore for eight categories. The top court gave the Centre till November 2 to update it on the issuance of circulars in this matter. Read More

Day after Release, Farooq & Omar Abdullah Visit Mehbooba, Invite Her to Gupkar Declaration Meeting

A day after she was released from a 14-month detention, former chief minister leader Mehbooba Mufti met former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah at her residence in Srinagar on Wednesday. Later, Omar, a former chief minister and member of the National Conference, tweeted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader had accepted a request by Farooq Abdullah for a meeting on Thursday by the Gupkar declaration signatories. Read More

Over 4 Million Covid-19 Tests Conducted in China's Qingdao City After Local Virus Cluster Detected

Over 4 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in China’s Qingdao city where a local virus cluster was detected over the weekend, officials said. The coronavirus has killed 4,634 people with 85,611 confirmed infections, including 241 active cases, in China. No additional COVID-19 cases have been reported in Qingdao as of Tuesday, following an outbreak of new cases that appeared over the weekend, officials said, adding that over 4.2 million people in the city have been tested out of its 9 million population. Read More

Mob Barges into Tanishq's Gujarat Outlet amid Row Over Ad Showing Hindu-Muslim Marriage: Report

Aday after Tanishq was forced to pull down an advertisement showing Hindu-Muslim marriage after backlash on social media, a mob of alleged Hindutva supporters reportedly barged into the jewelry brand's store in Gujarat's Gandhidham. The store manager was forced to write an apology over the ad which kicked up a row, reports said. Read More

Actor Faraaz Khan Battles for Life in ICU, Needs Funds for Treatment; Pooja Bhatt Reaches Out

Former Bollywood actor Faraaz Khan, Rani Mukerji's Mehendi co-star and son of senior actor Yusuf Khan, is currently fighting for his life in a Bengaluru hospital. Faraaz has been admitted to the ICU. Multiple reports state that Faraaz was diagnosed with a brain infection and pneumonia. Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has urged her followers on Twitter to help raise funds for Faraaz's treatment. Read More

Indian Women Archers Face Daunting Task to Secure Full Quota at Olympics: Deepika Kumari

Commonwealth Games gold medallist and former World No. 1 Deepika Kumari feels Indian women archers face a daunting task of securing the full quota for next year’s Olympics owing to the cancellation of planned tournaments in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Indians have just one tournament left to qualify for Tokyo Games and two spots to earn. Read More