News18 Evening Digest: 15 Killed, 27 Injured in Bus-Truck Collision in UP's Barabanki & Other Top Stories

15 Killed, 27 Injured in Bus-Truck Collision in UP’s Barabanki; Prez Extends Condolences

A bus collided with a sand-laden truck near Baburi village in the district here on Thursday, leaving 15 people dead and 27 others injured, police said. The bus carrying 70 passengers was going to Bahraich from Delhi when the accident took place, Barabanki Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad said, adding that the collision took place as the bus driver tried to avoid hitting a stray cow. READ MORE

Nobel Prize for Literature 2021 Awarded to Zanzibar-born Novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah

Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah has been awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature. The Swedish Academy said the award was in recognition of his “uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism." Born in Zanzibar and based in England, Gurnah is a professor at the University of Kent. His novel “Paradise" was shortlisted for the Booker Prize in 1994. READ MORE

Death Toll From Cyclone Shaheen Rises To 14 After Missing Body Found

The death toll from Cyclone Shaheen that crashed through Oman rose Thursday to 14 after the sultanate found the body of someone missing since the storm. Omani state television made the announcement, raising the total number of dead in the country to 12. In Iran, authorities have found the bodies of two fishermen killed in the storm. Others remain missing. READ MORE

Russia Invites Taliban to Afghanistan Talks on Oct 20

Russia will invite representatives of the Taliban to international talks on Afghanistan that it plans to host in Moscow on Oct. 20, President Vladimir Putin’s special representative on Afghanistan said on Thursday. Zamir Kabulov, the representative, did not provide further details on the planned talks in comments carried by Russian news agencies. READ MORE

One Killed, Four Critical After Car Falls into Deep Gorge in Himachal’s Kullu

At least one person was killed and four others - all women - suffered serious injuries after a car fell into a 200-meter deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on Wednesday. According to police, the incident occurred near Tango Nala. The Kullu Police with the help of locals pulled out the four injured women from the vehicle and rushed them to the nearest hospital for treatment. Authorities have said that the driver died at the site. READ MORE

ICC to Replace ‘Batsman’ with ‘Batter’ from T20 World Cup Onwards

The International Cricket Council on Thursday decided to replace ‘batsman’ with gender-neutral term ‘batter’ in all its playing conditions starting with this month’s men’s T20 World Cup, describing the move as a “natural and overdue evolution" in the sport. Last month, the Marylebone Cricket Club announced it would be replacing the word ‘batsman’ with ‘batter’ in the Laws of Cricket. That change will now be reflected across all ICC playing conditions going forward. READ MORE

Rashmika Mandanna Buys a New Home in Goa, Shares Pictures

Actress Rashmika Mandanna never fails to impress her fans with her beauty and stunning performance in films. She cemented her place in the hearts of fans following the success of her Telugu movie ‘Geetha Govindam’. She loves to stay connected with her online family and keeps sharing glimpses from her daily routine. Now, the latest update coming your way is that the actress has bought a new house in Goa and announced it via a post on Instagram Stories, a few days ago. READ MORE

