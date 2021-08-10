News18 Evening Digest: 15-yr-old Girl Strangles Mother with Belt After Quarrel Over Studies & Other Top Stories

Empty Liquor Bottles Found in Maharashtra Secretariat; Govt Orders Probe

Several empty liquor bottles were found dumped in a duct in the Maharashtra secretariat complex in south Mumbai on Tuesday, prompting the state government to order a probe. The bottles were found lying under the staircase leading to the canteen on the ground floor of the Mantralaya, where offices of the chief minister, ministers, the chief secretary and other bureaucrats are located. READ MORE

Rise in Cases of Hormonal Imbalance Post COVID Recovery Is A Cause For Concern, Claim Doctors

A major post-Covid impact is being seen in patients who are reporting hormonal imbalances. The Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) is getting, on an average, ten such patients every day. Professor Gyan Chand of SGPGIMS said that the latest review article, published in the Journal of Endocrine Society has revealed that SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the Covid-19 disease, is not only affecting the pancreas, but also other endocrine glands, even leading to male sexual disorders. READ MORE

In Wedding Tradition From Andhra Pradesh, Groom Dresses As Bride And Vice-Versa

A groom in bride’s attire and a bride in groom’s – a marriage tradition from Andhra Pradesh not only shatters gender stereotypes but also highlights the delightful diversity of Indian cultural practices. This particular tradition is followed by families who have the surname ‘Gannamani’ in West Godavari district. READ MORE

15-yr-old Girl Strangles Mother with Belt After Quarrel Over Studies

A 15-year-old girl allegedly strangulated her mother to death with a karate belt after a fight over her studies in Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday. The girl later tried to pass it off as a case of accidental death, they said. The incident took place in Airoli area of Navi Mumbai township on July 30. The girl and her 40-year-old mother used to have frequent quarrels as the woman wanted her daughter to pursue a medical course, but the latter refused to do so, an official at Rabale police station said. READ MORE

China Logs Highest Single-day Locally-transmitted Covid-19 Cases Since July

China on Tuesday reported over 180 coronavirus cases, including 108 locally-transmitted infections, the highest single-day rise since the current outbreak began last month amidst a growing concern over the spread of the more virulent Delta variant. The National Health Commission (NMC) said in its daily report that the country reported 108 locally-transmitted cases, 35 imported and 38 asymptomatic infections on Monday. READ MORE

IPL 2021 Phase 2: Big Rule Change, Ball To Be Replaced Each Time It Goes Into Stands

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a couple of new rules in phase two of the Indian Premier League that will take place in UAE from September 19. As per one of the rules, the ball that goes into the stands will no longer be used, and a new ball will then be used. READ MORE

Elon Musk Lives in a Rented ‘Tiny House’ Near SpaceX Base. What Is the Accommodation?

Last year SpaceX founder Elon Musk had announced that he will be selling off most of his possessions and will own no house. More than a year later it has been reported that the American billionaire rents a $50,000 ‘tiny home’ in Boca Chica, Texas, where his SpaceX headquarters are located. Considering the amount of money he makes, Musk can easily afford a luxurious real estate property and live like most of billionaires, however, the rented home is what the businessman has opted for. READ MORE

