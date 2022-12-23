CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

News18 Evening Digest: 16 Army Personnel Killed in Accident in Sikkim; Covid Situation in India Not as Severe as China & More

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 23, 2022, 17:18 IST

New Delhi, India

While crossing the Mangan district, the vehicle skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn. (Image: special arrangement)

While crossing the Mangan district, the vehicle skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn. (Image: special arrangement)

Here are top stories this evening: Did ‘Sena’ Rule Maharashtra Politics Through the Year?; Visuals from Epicentre of Virus Shows China's Covid Horror and other stories

Tale of 2 Tongues: Far from Linguistic Politics, Life Boils Down to Basics for Villagers Along K’taka-Maha Border

An intense game of ‘kabaddi’ keeps a group of young children of Sangli’s Jath taluka engaged as they turn the premises of their Zilla Parishad Primary Kannada School, Mendhegeri, into a playground. The little ones shout out instructions in Kannada while living in the Marathi heartland, unaware that a similar game of ‘Border Kabaddi’ is playing out between neighbours Karnataka and Maharashtra. READ MORE

Sikkim: 16 Army Personnel Killed After Vehicle Skids Off Road; Prez Murmu, PM Modi Express Grief

Sixteen Indian Army personnel, including three Junior Commissioned Officers (JCQs), on Friday lost their lives after a vehicle they were travelling in lost control and skidded off the road during a sharp turn in north Sikkim’s Zema area. In a statement, the Army said four injured soldiers have been air evacuated. READ MORE

RELATED NEWS

Scared by Possibility of Fourth Covid Wave? Fret Not, Situation in India Not as Severe as China | Here’s Why

As Covid-19 cases are spreading rapidly through China again and in some other parts of the world, India is stepping up its virus combating measures especially as the BF.7 variant, behind the new surge, has been detected in the country. READ MORE

‘Maha’ Raja of 2022: Did ‘Sena’ Rule Maharashtra Politics Through the Year? Recap of Top 5 Topics

2022 was an eventful year for Maharashtra politics. It started with the weariness, fear and eventual relief over Covid. As the situation started to get back to normal, the state was hit by an unexpected political storm – the rift within the Shiv Sena, the key party which was part of the ruling alliance, Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA). READ MORE

‘Heaps of Corpses, Workers Positive’: Visuals from Epicentre of Virus Shows China’s Covid Horror

China is witnessing an unprecedented rise in Covid infections with reports of over 5,000 virus deaths every day. The hospitals are grappling with a shortage of hospital beds, medicine, and ICUs while the crematoriums are running at full capacity. READ MORE

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Takes Class of MC Stan, Shalin For Hurling Abuses, Says ‘Dono Ki Harkaton…’

Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan is set to get back on Friday, for yet another Weekend Ka Vaar episode! It will see the megastar schooling MC Stan and Shain Bhanot for hurling abuses at each other in the show. Salman said the contestants’ mothers and sisters were getting abused for no fault of theirs, simple because of the abusive language used by MC Stan and Shalin on the reality show. READ MORE

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
