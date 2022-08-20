News18 Evening Digest: 16 Killed in Himachal Rains, Sonam Blessed with Baby Boy & Other Top Stories

Himachal Pradesh Rains: 16 Killed in Flash Floods, Landslides; Rly Bridge on Chakki River Washes Away | Watch

At least 16 people were killed and eight others went missing in incidents of landslide, flash flood and cloud burst triggered by heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh in the past 24 hours, State Disaster Management Department Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said on Saturday. Read More

Mumbai Police Receive Threat of ’26/11-like Attack’ from Number With Pak Code; 1 Detained

The Mumbai Police traffic control cell on Friday night received a message threatening an attack akin to the “26/11 terror blitz, Udaipur tailor’s killing or Sidhu Moosewala’s murder”, and one person was detained in this connection on Saturday. A man was detained from Virar near Mumbai and the crime branch team, which is probing the threat messages, is questioning him, as per sources. Read More

Rahul, Mamata, Nitish, KCR May Be Challengers, But Why Arvind Kejriwal Thinks He is Oppn’s Best Bet for 2024

In 2014, when Narendra Modi decided to contest for the first time for the Lok Sabha and from outside Gujarat, Arvind Kejriwal made an audacious move. He fielded himself against Modi from Varanasi when many other top Opposition faces did not take the gambit. Kejriwal lost, but made his point. Read More

2nd ODI: Samson, Thakur Shine as India Beat Zimbabwe to Take Unassailable 2-0 Lead

India registered a 5-wicket win in the second ODI against Zimbabwe to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series at Harare Sports Club on Saturday. It was another dominant performance from India as they embraced the fearless approach in the 162-run chase to win the match in 25.4 overs. Sanju Samson (43) and Axar Patel (6) remained unbeaten to help India clinch the series with complete ease. Read More

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Blessed With a Baby Boy, Neetu Kapoor and Farah Khan Congratulate

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been blessed with a baby boy. The couple became proud parents on Saturday. The news of Sonam’s baby boy was shared on social media by Neetu Kapoor. The veteran actress took to her Instagram stories and shared Sonam and Anand’s statement. The couple thanked doctors, their family members and friends to support them throughout. Read More

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here